Installing FreeBSD with OpenZFS via the Linux rescue system

FreeBSD 1 Comment

Hetzner no longer offers a FreeBSD rescue system but it is possible to install and manage FreeBSD with OpenZFS from the Linux rescue system on a dedicated server with UEFI boot. The installation is done on a mirrored OpenZFS pool consisting of two drives.

↫ Martin Matuska

Not much to add here – Hetzner is a popular hosting and server provider, and if you want to use FreeBSD on their machines, here’s how.

One Response

  1. 2024-08-19 1:25 pm
    Morgan Silver Supporter

    I used to employ a similar trick to install OpenBSD on Digital Ocean VPS instances before I discovered that Vultr offered an official OpenBSD installation. I would use a basic Linux shell to bootstrap the OpenBSD installer.

