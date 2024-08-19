Installing FreeBSD with OpenZFS via the Linux rescue system

Hetzner no longer offers a FreeBSD rescue system but it is possible to install and manage FreeBSD with OpenZFS from the Linux rescue system on a dedicated server with UEFI boot. The installation is done on a mirrored OpenZFS pool consisting of two drives.↫ Martin Matuska
Not much to add here – Hetzner is a popular hosting and server provider, and if you want to use FreeBSD on their machines, here’s how.
I used to employ a similar trick to install OpenBSD on Digital Ocean VPS instances before I discovered that Vultr offered an official OpenBSD installation. I would use a basic Linux shell to bootstrap the OpenBSD installer.