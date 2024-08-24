They don’t make ’em like that any more: Borland Turbo Pascal 7

All, in all, It was much easier to program for Windows using Turbo Pascal 7 than with anything else. Not only did it provide a programming model that matched the way the Windows user interface worked, the application itself had a Windows graphical interface – many Windows programming tools at that time actually ran under MSDOS, and were entirely text-based. TP 7 also had fully-graphical tools for designing the user interface elements, like menus and icons. Laying out a menu using a definition file with an obscure format, using Windows Notepad, was never an agreeable experience. Microsoft did produce graphical tools for this kind of operation, but Turbo Pascal combined them into a seamless IDE. All I had to do to build and run my programs was to hit the F7 key. I could even set breakpoints for the debugger, just by clicking a line of code. As I said, common enough today, but revolutionary for early Windows programming.↫ Kevin Boone
Even as a mere child who didn’t even know what programming was, I was aware of Turbo Pascal. It was a name that you just encountered all over the place as a DOS and Windows 3.x user, even if you didn’t know what it was. The author of this article, Kevin Boone, even claims Turbo Pascal “contributed to the widespread uptake, and eventual domination, of Microsoft Windows on desktop PCs”, which is not something I can verify because I was far too young, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it holds water.
This article made me wonder if Pascal is easy to learn, and if someone wanting to learn programming can do worse than start with a Windows 3.x virtual machine and Turbo Pascal. Sure, it’s probably not very relevant today, but it might serve as a good, solid base to work from?
I have no idea.
Fun fact: The original, DOS version of Jazz Jackrabbit was written in Turbo Pascal, Cliff Bleszinski and Arjan Brussee confirmed as much on X (though I can’t find the post anymore).
Turbo Pascal then Borland Pascal under Dos were so fun to use. Compilation was so fast it felt immediate (especially compared to “modern” compilers), the debugger was 80% of what we have nowadays (and I don’t really care about the added 20%). Only con was the reboot when the machine was fully crashed. Good old times; very productive times!
Turbo C++/Borland C++ were a good follow-up.
As I remember it from back then, Pascal was devised to teach programming. Wikipedia differs.
For years, I bought and updated every version of every Borland language compiler and additional toolboxes, starting with Turbo Pascal 3 and maybe ending with Delphi – or with the collapse of Borland. I have not done any programming with any of them, though.
You see, around that time (1989) I attended a crash course in programming, aimed at squashing the Millennium Bug. This course hardly helped anyone or any company (here in the Netherlands), but it exposed me to Jackson Structured Programming (JSP).
In my opinion, JSP is a brilliant way of programming: starting with defining an output goal, then discovering the input requirements, then describing how to derive the output from the input. It starts in natural language, then transforms to pseudo-code. Only then does the programming language into play.
In my opinion, this thought-refining process is a better way to learn programming than to learn a programming language’s way of saying “Hello world”.
Instructors’ ways of telling conscripts what to do may amount to the same.
I used Turbo Pascal on Windows, but found the result was constant string conversions: the Windows API expected C strings (NULL terminated) but the Pascal libraries expected Pascal strings (leading length byte) so programs were constantly converting strings. It convinced me that Pascal didn’t have a future, and I moved on.
This article seemed really jarring though, because it’s says Turbo Pascal 7 (a DOS product) when it’s referring to Turbo Pascal for Windows. These were later fused into Borland Pascal 7 (which included both.) It also mentions that other products from the era used separate tools for editing resources compared to code (which is true), and that Turbo Pascal for Windows combined them into one IDE (which isn’t really true.) TP had a distinct “Resource Workshop” editor. WinworldPC shows screenshots of both tools.
The first computer programming environment I used was Delphi, on Windows 98. I had only previous experience in programming Casio graphical calculator, and Delphi was a breeze. It was the successor of Turbo Pascal.
So yeah, I guess that was easy. Visual Basic was nice too, but feels quirky, compared to Delphi.
We used Turbo Pascal 7 at school in the 90s to learn programming. Back then it was still on 386s running DOS. I have fond memories of those days. 🙂
We even did projects like chess computers or very simple 3D engines. It was a lot of fun.