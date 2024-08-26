Microsoft is bringing annoying Windows 11 Start menu ads to Windows 10

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced a so-called “Account Manager” for Windows 11 that appears on the screen when you click your profile picture on the Start menu. Instead of just showing you buttons for logging out, locking your device or switching profiles, it displays Microsoft 365 ads. All the actually useful buttons are now hidden behind a three-dot submenu (apparently, my 43-inch display does not have enough space to accommodate them). Now, the “Account Manager” is coming to Windows 10 users.↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
Yes, this is a really small ad int he grand scheme of things, but the mere concept of my operating system showing me all kinds of ads and upsells, as both Windows and macOS have been doing aggressively for years now, is so deeply offensive to me. It shows such utter disrespect to me as a user, and shows that Microsoft and Apple see me not as an end user, but as a ripe plum ready to be bled dry at every turn. It’s revolting.
As the latest release, Windows 11 has always been the most ad-ridden of the Windows releases still in use, but it seems Windows users can’t escape the onslaught either. I’m especially expecting ever more aggressive ads and upsells for Windows 11 to appear in Windows 10 now that the 2025 cutoff date for Windows 10 support is nearing, of course appearing at the most inopportune times – because everybody loves a giant fullscreen ad on your operating system when you’re trying to give a presentation or meet that tight deadline you forced yourself yo stress about by playing a bit too much League of Legends.
If you want an ad- and upsell-free operating system, your options are legion – there’s countless Linux distributions and the various BSDs to choose from.
I was recently forced to “upgrade” to windows 11 at work. I hate the damn thing so much. I hate having to go through the registry and group policies to remove the unwanted cloud garbage polluting the local OS. I hate that microsoft updates keep re-adding more garbage I don’t want. Microsoft knows damn well users want to disable this and that’s why they make it so difficult to remove: profits > user experience.
Windows 11 is enshitification at it’s finest. It’d be a much better OS without these anti-features. To think they’re actually paying software engineers to make windows worse like this, what a shame. By porting this crap to windows 10, they probably hope to remove some of the reasons users have been clutching windows 10: “Don’t make windows 11 better, just make windows 10 worse.” Brilliant.
/rant
It’d actually be an _extremely good_ OS without them, which is what makes it all the more frustrating. There’s finally decent package/software management, there’s a well thought out scheme for virtual desktops, fractional scaling works pretty well, WSL runs linux VMs at least as well as Linux can run windows VMs, there’s progress toward a unified look and feel for at least first-party applications, tiling assistant is about as good a window-snapping handler as you’ll find, etc. etc.
I think there’s quite a bit of a difference in how Apple handles this vs Windows, which this article brushes over.
Apple’s approach is advertising in the App Store mostly, as well as their other apps that sell services, such as News, Music and TV. The problem there isn’t the advertising itself, it’s the fact they have an unfair advantage bundling their apps and related frameworks on an operating system level.
Microsoft’s approach is more obnoxious because they don’t constrain advertisements inside their first party services apps, they actually have the audacity to cram ads in the middle of the operating system itself. You wouldn’t see Apple adding an ad to the dock!
This really speaks to Microsoft’s design language. Look at the mess that is Word, Teams or pretty much anything they release. It’s so inelegant, so driven by their enterprise background.
Then again why wouldn’t they, it’s not like anybody will do anything about it.