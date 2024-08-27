Microsoft hands over Mono to the Wine project

Microsoft is handing over the Mono project to WineHQ, which came as a bit of a surprise announcement today.
We are happy to announce that the WineHQ organization will be taking over as the stewards of the Mono Project upstream at wine-mono/Mono · GitLab (winehq.org). Source code in existing mono/mono and other repos will remain available, although repos may be archived. Binaries will remain available for up to four years.
Microsoft maintains a modern fork of Mono runtime in the dotnet/runtime repo and has been progressively moving workloads to that fork. That work is now complete, and we recommend that active Mono users and maintainers of Mono-based app frameworks migrate to .NET which includes work from this fork.↫ Mono’s website
Wine make use of Mono, so this seems like a natural home for the project. Mono is an open source implementation of Microsoft’s .NET, and is available on a wide variety of platforms, but lately it’s been languishing a bit, with no major release since 2019, and only small patches since then. Microsoft gained stewardship over the Mono project when it acquired Xamarin in 2016.
My understanding is that Mono is an open-source implementation of .NET _Framework_, which was Microsoft’s name for the closed-source variant that existed between 1.0 and 4.x. They dropped the word “Framework” from the name when they moved to an open-source license for .NET v5.x, a move that also obsoleted the need for a separate open-source reimplementation. As such, Mono is only really for running things written in .NET v4.x.
Honestly, it’s surprising the Mono project has gone on this long; I suppose they must have still been finding things to re-implement. Mono is useful for legacy stuff, but nobody should be developing new work in Mono.
That said, it’s a perfect fit for Wine, given Wine’s focus on providing an open-source replacement for Microsoft’s closed-source DLLs and working to improve their compatibility with Windows applications, both old and new.
In a sense, this is Microsoft giving a nod to how re-releases of Windows 9x-era games that aren’t done by rewriting the engine on top of SDL tend to need something like Wine’s OpenGL-based DirectDraw DLLs to fix the 256-color palette breakages introduced around DirectX 8 with the official ones.
Bit of a shame that Microsoft has only released source for DOS 4. I don’t imagine they’d lose much business from open-sourcing DOS 5 through Windows 98 SE.