Can you convert a video to pure CSS?

He regularly shares cool examples of fancy css animations. At the time of writing his focus has been on css scroll animations. I guess there are some new properties that allow playing a css animation based on the scroll position. Apple has been using this on their marketing pages or so jhehy says. The property seems pretty powerful.
But how powerful?
This got me thinking… Could it play a video as pure css?↫ David Gerrells
The answer is yes. This is so cursed, I love it – and he even turned it into an app so anyone can convert a video into CSS.
Interesting approach. Many of the examples don’t work for me in FF though.
Only the examples that use javascript to assign a frames works for me. Otherwise the CSS is chrome specific.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/animation-timeline
It is a neat hack, but I wouldn’t recommend using it for real. Javascript = canvas will get you same or better results without having to solve browser incompatibility issues. The canvas is well optimized and well supported.
A lot of us have seen news websites and apple websites applying “scroll effects|”, I’ve always assumed this was done with javascript. I don’t like the effect much myself though, haha.
FACT: If a web demo doesn’t work on Firefox, it’s just Chrome Creep.