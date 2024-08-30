Microsoft quietly makes controversial Recall feature uninstallable

After spending a few months in complete radio silence about Recall, Microsoft finally emerged with a statement that its controversial feature will make a comeback later this year, in October, to be more precise. In preparation for the release, Microsoft quietly made a big change in Windows 11 version 24H2 on Copilot+ PCs, namely, adding the ability to uninstall Recall (via Deskmodder).↫ Taras Buria
Recall, a half-baked security nightmare of a feature trying to catch the AI hype train, uninstallable using a Windows 95-era Windows Features dialog, is a better summary of the current state of Windows than anything anyone could put into words. Nobody cares about Windows, least of all Microsoft, and I have the sneaking suspicion that could Microsoft get away with it, they would put the source code to large parts of the Windows platform on GitHub to “outsource” its development to the community and fire even more employees.
Is anyone excited about new Windows releases? Is anyone looking forward to new features? Because it feels like every new releases, every new feature, just causes more dread, more exasperation, more what is it this time? than genuine excitement and happiness. Everything coming out of Microsoft when it comes to Windows ever since the release of Windows 11 is just… Sadness.
I haven’t cared about Windows since I last used it over two decades ago.
Nothing says not caring about Windows like reading and replying to a thread exclusively about Windows…
This feature is uninstallable.
uninstallable, un-installable
Does that mean its not able to be installed, or that once installed, it can be removed. It hurts my poor brain thinking about it. English is hard, lets go shopping.
From what I could gather from the article, one should be able to uninstall the feature using the “Windows Features” window. According to the article:
As Thom alludes to, the Windows Features dialog a relic of the old days and I doubt most people know how to navigate to it, or that it even exists.
Like UltraZelda64 above, I’m just glad I dumped Windows years back.
“Inflammable means flammable?”
Uninstall makes sense as a verb, but ‘removable’ makes more sense here.
With the proviso that some things coming out of Microsoft since Windows 11’s release are only sadness because they require Windows 11. (eg. the work being done to improve WSL.)
WSL and Windows Terminal on Windows 7 would have been cool. WSL and Windows Terminal on anything newer is a deal-breaker.
Well, some newer Windows things are really good.
PowerShell (or the design concept that a terminal should output a human readable version of structured data that other programs can interact with, rather than outputting plain text) is kinda genius, and the kind of thing that ought to have been baked into terminals since day 1. Same with Snap Assist and windowing Desktop Environments.
Hell, I think Winget is pretty good (but that’s just relative to earlier versions of Windows).
And the seamless running of a completely different OS and it’s apps within itself in the form of WSL.
Everyone i have ever talked to on the subject has been fearing “what will be breaking next”
I worked at one of the largest sawmill companies in the world once upon a time. Ever since NT 3.1, the machines kept doing bad stuff with every update.
Yeah some new hires to solve it, more bugs and it is fine for a few years. Then another update that deprecated the previous workarounds and fixes. But another team is hired and they kinda solve it. But yeah it works, and the factory is not on fire…. yet. So it is fine, then came Vista.
That software a different beast. Broke everything previously fixed before, cutters would unalign, saws would overspeed, sprinklers did not work properly in a centralized manner. No proper team could be hired like before, as the talent to fix the problems that Vista caused went to those that could provide infinite capital (mostly banks and governments).
You were lucky to get a single codemaster that could the issue in a medium company that only had a turnover of a billion or so. You had to take what you could get. And what we got was awesome. They just hired all kinds of all neckbeards. The system UI ran on OS/2, the scanners and monitoring on Unix, the management system ran linux and the cutting tools was isolated from the intranet and was communicated to through a ipx gateway with no ipx and kept running windows 2000. (noone targets IPX anyways)
The crown jewel was that the bosses could log into their citix thin client with the power of a potato and had no fans to bother them in their fancy offices and could watch the entire production in real time.
Sorry for the long post. Here is a latvian potat. **img insert of a lovely stone painted to look like a potato**
All that and yet there’s plenty of people who’ve never had problems with Windows. Go figure.