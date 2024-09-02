Microsoft says its Recall uninstall option in Windows 11 is just a bug

Despite reports to the contrary, Microsoft has stated that Recall will not be uninstallable after all. The feature did show up in the Windows Features dialog, but apparently, that was a bug.
“We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel,” says Windows senior product manager Brandon LeBlanc in a statement to The Verge. “This will be fixed in an upcoming update.”↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
The company is not committing to saying it will not ever be uninstallable, probably because the European Union might have something to say about that. At the very least you’ll be able to turn Recall off, but it seems actually removing it might not be possible for a while.
To be honest, with operating system installations consuming upwards of 10GB of disk space nowadays, I don’t care much if it’s uninstallable or disable-able, as long as it gets out of my face and doesn’t consume CPU resources (which is a scarce resource, since CPU cycles are basically battery mAhs), I am good.
kurkosdr,
I keep turning stuff off only for microsoft to keep adding unwanted features/settings. I wish this would stop. After updating windows they were once again spamming my start menu with bing results and ads…I had to use regedit to create a new registry key because MS doesn’t offer a toggle for it. But damn, microsoft know that many users will want to disable this type of spam in windows. They know because we’re complaining in the support forums. It just speaks to microsoft’s intentions that they won’t listen and continue down this path without respecting owners.
And I know it’s not just microsoft. Consumers keep loosing control for the benefit of the technology giants. This is everything wrong with the cloudification of technology.
The Win32 API is a monopoly owned by Microsoft, the MacOS API is a monopoly owned by Apple, monopolies can do whatever they want to their customers because those customers have no choice.
This is why all the talk about the “desktop experience” and “being ready for the desktop” was always the wrong question: You can have the best-looking and best-UX OS in the market (Rhapsody/MacOS X Server 1.0 comes to mind), but if it doesn’t have any native apps (like the ones Carbon enabled), it’s worthless to users. The whole talk about the “desktop experience” and “being ready for the desktop” was a red herring Microsoft invented to keep the anti-monopoly regulators away, and the FOSS people swallowed it whole.
You can see it in action right now: Microsoft is destroying the Windows UI and UX to push various unwanted junk, but people keep buying Windows licenses and Windows PCs. Why? Because they want to run their frickin’ win32 apps, that’s why. And yes, I know Wine exists, but people want win32 compatibility, not something that sometimes opens your win32 apps but sometimes falls flat on its face.
kurkosdr,
To be fair though, most of us FOSS users were not mislead into using linux. We use it because it’s genuinely useful to us and many of us are more productive on linux than windows. As for pushing linux on people who expect the windows experience, well that’s not my thing. Most windows users who aren’t interested in learning about other operating systems are probably better off sticking with windows… at least until the point when they become sufficiently annoyed by what the platform has becoming to take an interest in learning other operating systems.
How could it be considered a bug that the user can uninstall unnecessary components?!
You misunderstand, it’s considered a bug for Microsoft because it was a feature for users. If we lab rats could just uninstall all the unwanted, unneeded spyware built into Windows, how would Microsoft make their next billion dollars? They need all that telemetry and profiling to enrich themselves. They have already sold the idea of livestreaming your entire digital life to all the scummy data brokers, they can’t have a loophole for you to get out of their commitment to their actual customers.
Windows is the most anti-user operating system today, and the only sane way to use it is by using an Enterprise version where you have some semblance of control over it. Naturally, the only two ways to run Enterprise are to shell out even more money to Microsoft for Enterprise licensing, or else “pirate” it.
Minuous,
My guess is that Microsoft are anticipating an antitrust case (likely from the EU). But it wasn’t their intention to give everyone an uninstall option and they’re pulling it from the UI until such time they’re ordered give users the uninstall option.
I’m afraid only us Europeans will get that uninstall option if Europe put its foot down…
I wonder though, when will the pain of learning a new system and giving up on some known staples be overshadowed by the pain of constantly battling your daily OS to not use you as a blood-bag to drain?
I do wonder if there will be some kind of trick akin to “disable TPM in your UEFI to stop the Windows 11 nags” available to people who didn’t do their research and bought a NoPrivacy+ laptop.
Give it some time and Microsoft will remove Recall. Give it a bit more time and the same will happen to copilot. This are niche products and that won’t change regardless on how much Microsoft forces them.