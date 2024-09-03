Pitch deck gives new details on company’s plan to listen to your devices for ad targeting

For years now, people believe that their smartphones are listening to their conversations through their microphones, all the time, even when the microphone is clearly not activated. Targeted advertising lies at the root of this conviction; when you just had a conversation with a friend about buying a pink didgeridoo and a flanel ukelele, and you then get ads for pink didgeridoos and flanel ukeleles, it makes intuitive sense to assume your phone was listening to you. How else would Google, Amazon, Facebook, or whatever, know your deepest didgeridoo desires and untapped ukelele urges?
The truth is that targeted advertising using cross-site cookies and profile building is far more effective than people think, and on top of that, people often forget what they did on their phone or laptop ten minutes ago, let alone yesterday or last week. Smartphones are not secretly listening to you, and it’s not through covert microphone activation that it knows about your musical interests.
But then.
Media conglomerate Cox Media Group has been pitching tech companies on a new targeted advertising tool that uses audio recordings culled from smart home devices. The existence of this program was revealed late last year. Now, however, 404 Media has also gotten its hands on additional details about the program through a leaked pitch deck. The contents of the deck are creepy, to say the least.
Cox’s tool is creepily called “Active Listening” and the deck claims that it works by using smart devices, which can “capture real-time intent data by listening to our conversations.” After the data is captured, advertisers can “pair this voice-data with behavioral data to target in-market consumers,” the deck says. The vague use of artificial intelligence to collect data about consumers’ online behavior is also mentioned, with the deck noting that consumers “leave a data trail based on their conversations and online behavior” and that the AI-fueled tool can collect and analyze said “behavioral and voice data from 470+ sources.”↫ Lucas Ropek at Gizmodo
Looking at the pitch deck in question, you can argue that it’s not even referring to smartphones, and that it is incredibly vague – probably on purpose – what “active listening” and “conversations” are really referring to. It might as well be simply referring to the various conversations on unencrypted messaging platforms, directly with companies, or stuff like that. “Smart devices” is also intentionally vague, and could be anything from one of those smart fridges to your smartphone.
But you could also argue that yes, this seems to be pretty much referring to “listening to our conversations” in the most literal sense, by somehow – we have no idea how – turning on our smartphone microphones, in secret, without iOS or Android, or Apple or Google, knowing about it? It seems far-fetched, but at the same time, a lot of corporate and government programs and efforts seemed far-fetched until some whisteblower spilled the beans.
The feeling that your phones are listening to you without your consent, in secret, will never go away. Even if some irrefutable evidence came up that it isn’t possible, it’s just too plausible to be cast aside.
Do you remember when you could opt out automatic updates for apps on Android? Do you notice how Whatsapp and Facebook update themselves even without your permission? I hope no one believes that configuration does really something…
I haven’t seen this behaviour on my Android device
For years, ever since I got my first Android phone back in 2012, I definitely felt that I was being “listened to” by my phone as I would time and again see an ad on Facebook or the mobile Chrome browser for something I had spoken of with someone but never searched for or otherwise input into any device I owned, often within an hour of mentioning the subject. I always chalked it up to confirmation bias; after all, smartphones were hardly powerful enough to do that kind of thing right?
Well interestingly, not long after I deleted my Facebook and Instagram accounts about seven years ago, I realized I hadn’t seen any of that creepy targeted ad stuff, at least not in relation to in person conversations. That was when I began to wonder if Facebook and related apps were actually turning on the mic and sending snippets back to the mothership, tied to my account. After all, upon installation Facebook required access to the microphone and camera, and before Android’s much improved sandboxing, you couldn’t turn access off without disabling the app altogether. As an experiment I asked my then wife to talk to me about something real but nonsensical to us, I believe it was killer whales, while her phone was nearby. That’s not a subject we ever discussed as far as I knew, and neither of us had searched for that animal that we knew of. We talked for several minutes about how cool killer whales were, and maybe we should make plans to go to Sea World to see them. Sure enough, a few hours later she was seeing ads on Facebook on her PC for Sea World and for killer whale and dolphin plushies. It was uncanny, and if not for the absolute need for Facebook on her phone for her book review website, she would have deleted it right away.
I still think a lot of occurrences like that today are confirmation bias or simply forgetting that you searched for a similar subject on another device, but that eerie feeling of being watched has never quite gone away. Now that Microsoft insists on shoving Recall down its users’ throats, combined with the increased capabilities of LLMs and similar AI-like tech, and revelations like this article, it’s only a matter of time before the Panopticon moves from science fiction to every day life for all of us.
Thom Holwerda,
Wayne Enterprises already did it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRELLH86Edo
On a serious note though, privilege exploits that could do this aren’t unheard of. The wider the net cast, the more likely someone will detect it. High priority targets are more likely to be bugged than the general public and they’re unlikely to know when they are bugged.. There’s opportunity for agencies flush with cash to hire hackers to find exploits before they get discovered. And once the original exploit is discovered, it may take weeks/months for manufacturers to patch it. And even then it may be too late if the payload is already in control.
https://www.cvedetails.com/product/15556/
https://www.cvedetails.com/product/19997/
Simple Fishing attacks can be effective too if users are not alerted to anything suspicious.
If I’m not mistaken for voice control, the phone must constantly listen to capture the magic words like “Hey, Google”. Whatever the phone does afterwards with the non-magic words it captured is up to Google.
r0ller,
That may be what it’s programmed to do, but if we’re allowing for a scenario where somebody gains elevated access via a privilege escalation attack (or google use their backdoor, otherwise known as system updates), then all of that programming can be changed.