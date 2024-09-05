The Internet Archive just lost its appeal over ebook lending

The Internet Archive has lost its appeal in a fight to lend out scanned ebooks without the approval of publishers. In a decision on Wednesday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that permitting the Internet Archive’s digital library would “allow for widescale copying that deprives creators of compensation and diminishes the incentive to produce new works.”
The decision is another blow to the nonprofit in the Hachette v. Internet Archive case. In 2020, four major publishers — Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley, and HarperCollins — sued the Internet Archive over claims its digital library constitutes “willful digital piracy on an industrial scale.”↫ Emma Roth
If you’re a library and scan books and offer a lending service, you’re committing “willful digital piracy on an industrial scale”. If you scan the entire goddamn internet without any regard for licensing or copyright and regurgitate chunks of it on command, you’re a visionary, a revolutionary, a genius.
Make it make sense.
What about books that are no longer edited ?
Kochise
I don’t think copyright law has a provision for this. But in the real world if the author is gone and nobody is left publishing the book it is seems doubtful that anyone with standing would sue. But any right holders would be entitled to sue until until copyright expires.
https://www.copyright.gov/help/faq/faq-duration.html
Google won it’s case to scan books without permission, but they haven’t been playing as fast and loose with downstream dissemination. as internet archive have.
https://www.arl.org/blog/second-circuit-affirms-fair-use-in-google-books-case/
Honestly I think that’s been their downfall. They felt entitled to violate the 1:1 lending principal during covid for the public good. This may have been done with good intentions, but it crossed a fundamental legal line between lending and “publishing” new copies.
The court ruling today seems to backstep further though, beyond the 1:1 lending principal. Publishers want control over digital libraries and this case will grant them that. Just as netflix wasn’t allowed to stream the DVDs it had in it’s collection (even with respect to 1:1 lending), libraries going forward won’t be able to stream the books they have in their collection. This is a huge setback for electronic libraries. This may have immediate consequences for those that are internet archive partners, but also those who run their own ebook lending on the legal basis that it was fair may be vulnerable when facing this new case law.
This feels like a self-made problem. IA made an ideological decision to share things they knew they didn’t have rights to,in part to bring it to court. As if often the case, they assumed they would win the legal battle that followed. Sadly they haven’t and that means we now are in a worse position than before, as there is clear legal precident. Multiple electronic lending libraries will now have to change their practices as a result.
