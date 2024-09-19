European Commission to order Apple to take interoperability measures after company refuses to comply with DMA

The European Commission has taken the next step in forcing Apple to comply with the Digital Markets Act. The EC has started two so-called specification proceedings, in which they can more or less order Apple exactly what it needs to do to comply with the DMA – in this case covering the interoperability obligation set out in Article 6(7) of the DMA. The two proceedings entail the following:
The first proceeding focuses on several iOS connectivity features and functionalities, predominantly used for and by connected devices. Connected devices are a varied, large and commercially important group of products, including smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets. Companies offering these products depend on effective interoperability with smartphones and their operating systems, such as iOS. The Commission intends to specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity.
The second proceeding focuses on the process Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and IPadOS. It is crucial that the request process is transparent, timely, and fair so that all developers have an effective and predictable path to interoperability and are enabled to innovate.↫ European Commission press release
It seems the European Commission is running out of patience, and in lieu of waiting on Apple to comply with the DMA on its own, is going to tell Apple exactly what it must do to comply with the interoperability obligation. This means that, once again, Apple’s childish, whiny approach to DMA compliance is backfiring spectacularly, with the company no longer having the opportunity to influence and control its own interoperability measures – the EC is simply going to tell them what they must do.
The EC will complete these proceedings within six months, and will provide Apple with its preliminary findings which will explain what is expected of Apple. These findings will also be made public to invite comments from third parties. The proceedings are unrelated to any fines for non-compliance, which are separate.
Apple will find a way to be as petty about it as possible. They always do.
Good, let Apple frustrate iOS users to spite the EU, this will put a dent in the whole “just works” marketing fluff.
kurkosdr,
Ironically I’d probably prefer an unrestricted EU iphones to a restricted US one. But apple’s goal is surely to make sure 3rd party app stores and interoperability don’t become viable and they’ll use every means possible to do so. Apple may find it preferable to remove features in the EU than to make features interoperable. They’ll probably say “the government forced us to remove this feature”. I don’t buy this excuse. but still apple users might blame the government rather than blame apple. It’s hard to predict which way public perception would go on this. What are normal people in the EU saying?
I know a few folks who like Android phones but would love to have an Apple watch.
My girlfriend likes the iPhone but likes Garmin watches more, and recently abandoned her Windows laptop for a MacBook Air.
Personally, I used Apple from cca 2002 until the OS went the way of bloat and slowness and locking too many things away – I liked that it had the power of UNIX but all the apps I liked.
So I still use a 2009 Mac Pro, heavily updated, and via a 4x nvme carrier I quad-boot Windows 10, Mojave (for legacy uses), FreeBSD and Haiku on opencore. After I returned my last corporate iphone, I migrated to a Librem 5 and use Waydroid when I need to log into bank etc.
I’m on the opposite side of this. I think the entire system should be 100% closed and not open to tinkering or developers whims. App store and all. I fear for the security of my financial apps, and personal data once all the holes are open to hackers and tinkerers.
I get there are a bunch of people yelling on both side of this, and there probably should be some kind of legislative rules around the apple tax, but I won’t use an android device, and won’t let one on my network either. Especially if its been modified in some way to side load apps. It’s a security nightmare.
I’m also a US citizen, and I like the fact that the device is relatively secure, and any other mac or iOS device I airdrop or send files to is also relatively secure too.
I feel like there is a relatively SMALL group of tech people that want this alt app store and side-loading etc and someone gave them a big megaphone. I think the general public (US, UK, Europe) could probably care less.
I do however think Apple should take the Open Source Darwin approach to this whole thing and jut release an open iOS without a UI or any development tools. Then everyone yelling can just build their own UI, development tools, app store and apps. Then Apple can just keep doing whatever it wants to with the mainstream iOS and just point all the tinkerers to the Open iOS code base.
Of course, then everyone would just complain about having to build development tools and frameworks from the ground up and the astronomical cost it and time it would take. Wouldn’t that be ironic.
Waldo3,
And that’s your right….the problem is when apple takes away an owner’s right to choose other services. It’s illegal for companies to use their dominance to control markets.
You’re portraying us as adversaries, but nobody wants to deprive you of your right to continue using apple products/services as you’ve been doing. We’re just advocating for everyone’s right to choose, including you!
I’m not really a fan of government dictating how technology works, but it should have never come to this in the first place. Unfortunately that’s apple’s fault, they should have taken the side of owner rights a long time ago.
I don’t see how this situation can’t be solved by a deep hidden menu with a huge toggle:
WALLED GARDEN OFF
Enter your PIN 5 times to confirm, click “Agree” to some TOS and be happy and enjoy YOUR hardware.