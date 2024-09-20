Why Apple uses JPEG XL in the iPhone 16 and what it means for your photos

The iPhone 16 family has arrived and includes many new features, some of which Apple has played very close to its vest. One such improvement is the inclusion of JPEG XL file types, which promise improved image quality compared to standard JPEG files while delivering relatively smaller file sizes.[…]
Overall, JPEG XL addresses many of JPEG’s shortcomings. The 30-year-old format is not very efficient, only offers eight-bit color depth, doesn’t support HDR, doesn’t do alpha transparency, doesn’t support animations, doesn’t support multiple layers, includes compression artifacts, and exhibits banding and visual noise. JPEG XL tackles these issues, and unlike WebP and AVIF formats, which each have some noteworthy benefits too, JPEG XL has been built from the ground up with still images in mind.↫ Jeremy Gray at PetaPixel
Excellent news, and it will hopefully mean others will follow – something that tends to happen when Apple finally supports to the new thing.
My hotos? How rude.
Unfortunately, JPEG XL introduced a regression… it supports animations.
Yet another format where, if I support it, I’m going to need to run a sandboxed image parser in situations like “select the image to use as your avatar” to strip out later frames, and my file manager needs more than a simple magic number match to determine what kind of file I’m dealing with.
At least APNG is a flat-out violation of the PNG spec, which is why the reference implementation will never support it. (The PNG spec explicitly says that the PNG header denotes that all images in the PNG file will be derived from a single abstract image, and the rationale document associated with the PNG spec explicitly says they thought Animated GIF was a mistake.)
But is it better than JPEG 2000? Now that the patents have expired…
Yes.
The good news is that, unlike HEIF/HEIC, JPEG XL is royalty-free, which is a nice surprise.
Since HDR will break compatibility with most JPEG implementations out there anyway, why not embrace a state-of-the-art royalty-free format?