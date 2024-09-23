Disable Sequoia’s monthly screen recording permission prompt

The widely–reported “foo is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio” prompt in Sequoia (which Apple has moved from daily to weekly to now monthly) can be disabled by quitting the app, setting the system date far into the future, opening and using the affected app to trigger the nag, clicking “Allow For One Month”, then restoring the correct date.↫ tinyapps.org blog
Or, and this is a bit of a radical idea, you could use an operating system that doesn’t infantalise its users.
I bet their own applications are exempted from these annoyances.
The “we control your property” philosophy of iphone may be slowly creeping into apple computers.
How long can users rely on workarounds like this being left alone by apple?
If you spit behind your back, clap three times and say “Applejuice”, the issue will disappear. 😀
No longer “walled garden”. It’s just a very unpleasant, harsh and limiting prison.
“Or, and this is a bit of a radical idea, you could use an operating system that doesn’t infantalise its users.”
Which one is that at this point? Your next story is about how Windows is taking away the ability to locally gateway updates.
Linux is my primary OS so I know the answer. My point is that macOS is hardly the only software going down this road.