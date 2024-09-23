 Home > macOS > Disable Sequoia’s monthly screen recording permission prompt

Disable Sequoia’s monthly screen recording permission prompt

macOS 3 Comments

The widelyreported “foo is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio” prompt in Sequoia (which Apple has moved from daily to weekly to now monthlycan be disabled by quitting the app, setting the system date far into the future, opening and using the affected app to trigger the nag, clicking “Allow For One Month”, then restoring the correct date.

↫ tinyapps.org blog

Or, and this is a bit of a radical idea, you could use an operating system that doesn’t infantalise its users.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 2024-09-23 7:03 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    I bet their own applications are exempted from these annoyances.
    The “we control your property” philosophy of iphone may be slowly creeping into apple computers.
    How long can users rely on workarounds like this being left alone by apple?

  2. 2024-09-23 11:00 pm
    marc_dimarco

    If you spit behind your back, clap three times and say “Applejuice”, the issue will disappear. 😀

    No longer “walled garden”. It’s just a very unpleasant, harsh and limiting prison.

  3. 2024-09-24 1:07 am
    tanishaj

    “Or, and this is a bit of a radical idea, you could use an operating system that doesn’t infantalise its users.”

    Which one is that at this point? Your next story is about how Windows is taking away the ability to locally gateway updates.

    Linux is my primary OS so I know the answer. My point is that macOS is hardly the only software going down this road.

Leave a Reply