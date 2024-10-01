FreeBSD to invest in laptop support

FreeBSD is going to take its desktop use quite a bit more seriously going forward.
FreeBSD has long been a top choice for IT professionals and organizations focused on servers and networking, and it is known for its unmatched stability, performance, and security. However, as technology evolves, FreeBSD faces a significant challenge: supporting modern laptops. To address this, the FreeBSD Foundation and Quantum Leap Research has committed $750,000 to improve laptop support, a strategic investment that will be pivotal in FreeBSD’s future.↫ FreeBSD Foundation blog
So, what are they going to spend this big bag of money on? Well, exactly the kind of things you expect. They want to improve and broaden support for various wireless chipsets, add support for modern powersaving processor states, and make sure laptop-specific features like touchpad gestures, specialty buttons, and so on, work properly. On top of that, they want to invest in better graphics driver support for Intel and AMD, as well as make it more seamless to switch between various audio devices, which is especially crucial on laptops where people might reasonably be expected to use headphones.
In addition, while not specifically related to laptops, FreeBSD also intends to invest in support for heterogeneous cores in its scheduler and improvements to the bhyve hypervisor. Virtualisation is, of course, not just something for large desktops and servers, but also laptop users might turn to for certain tasks and workloads.
The FreeBSD project will be working not just with Quantum Leap Research, but also various hardware makers to assist in bringing FreeBSD’s laptop support to a more modern, plug-and-play state. Additionally, the mentioned cash injection is not set in stone; additional contributions from both individuals and larger organisations are obviously welcome, and of course if you can contribute code, bug reports, documentation, and so on, you’re also more than welcome to jump in.
This will be unpopular and is of course just my opinion, but… who cares? *BSD is just not going to be a factor for laptops, full-stop. Linux will gain a majority share before any BSD even registers in the mobile market, and face it, Linux won’t ever have a major impact on the mobile market either, except phones of course. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I would be surprised if any BSD is prominent even in the server market – my experience is that new server installs are either MS or Linux now, and companies don’t consider BSD for various reasons, one big one being administration commonality. To be clear, I have nothing against FreeBSD at all and admire the work done there, but maybe the laptop market isn’t the best place to put money for them. And from the vendor side, it’s going to be the same old story – they will put their driver investments where it has the best return for them, meaning Windows and Linux.
I care. I use laptops exclusively and much prefer FreeBSD to Linux. WiFi didn’t work reliably for me previously, nor did power management. Touchpads also has looked functionality.
Basically, the issues they’ve outlined all plagued my attempts.
I can’t wait for these efforts to bear fruit, and I absolutely will be switching back from Linux if they’re successful
I KIND OF agree. Putting money/time into developing drivers for outdated hardware seems a waste to me. Yes it might keep alive an otherwise eco trash laptop, but that niche is filled already, as you say, by Linux.
I’d much prefer they focused on modern/new hardware. That was I could conceivably use it for genuine work. And from there maybe even form agreements with OEMs so it can be a pre-installed option (like Ubuntu on certain dells).
If they Really want to get ahead of the curve, target Snapdragon X Elite and get ahead of Linux and Windows
who cares? *Linux is just not going to be a factor for laptops,
Oh, sorry. I was thinking like in the 2000’s
And of course, instead of focusing on supporting certain configurations and supporting them well (so OEMs can build a well-supported product around these configurations), they’ll try and support everything under the sun and support it poorly (not as poorly as now, but still poorly), so some neckbeards can poorly repurpose random dumpster-dived Windows laptops to FreeBSD laptops.
These people just don’t want to look over the fence and see how Valve or Apple are doing it.
kurkosdr,
That’s a tough call. I do understand your point about focusing resources, there’s truth to that. But honestly if I wasn’t able to boot up installers & live cds on the hand me down “windows pcs” that I already owned, then I would have been far less likely to use linux, which started out as dual booting. I’m pretty settled right now, but there was a point in my life when I was trying several x86 operating systems – dozens of them, I did not go buy new hardware for them. I couldn’t afford to do that even if I wanted to.
These days virtual machines might help new users demo the OS before buying custom hardware for it, but don’t underestimate how many people are not willing/able to buy new hardware but do have a used computer sitting around. I think this needs to be reflected in the balance,
According to the press release,
“Quantum Leap Research, LLC develops capabilities for the benefit of the United States Government in advance of a defined need. Quantum Leap is focused on tackling some of the most complex problems faced by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community.”
I wonder if this investment is related to a U.S. DoD strategy.
@Alfman
Isn’t this the harsh reality. I can’t see it changing in the near future, we still purchase all laptop and most hardware with some form of Windows installed, and then extend the life of redundant hardware by switching to a Linux or a very occasionally a BSD. As of today in our organisation, under 4% of users run MacOS, about 4% of users run Linux as default, 17% of users have a dual boot option Windows/Linux, the rest are Windows exclusively, and I believe those pure Windows user numbers are lower in our organisation than is typical.
As someone who just finished installing raw[*] FreeBSD-14 on an old Macbook Air, this is welcome news. Because of GPL, including support for Broadcom’s wifi meant configuring a custom kernel. And while the touchpad kinda works, multi-button clicking is hit-and-miss so I’ll be using a compact USB mouse.
All in all, I’m now happy to have a portable version of the setups I have at home and at work. And this means this particular Macbook Air will continue to be usable long after Apple drops (dropped?) it from the macOS support list.
Keeping fingers crossed for what this laptop collaboration might yield.
[*]
I tried both NomadBSD and GhostBSD and they are very impressive efforts. But since my habits are old and crusty (FreeBSD + plain X11 + vtwm) and since the wifi issue meant “opening the hood”, starting from raw FreeBSD was easiest.
How old is your Macbook Air? I am typing this from Linux on a 2013 Macbook Air. I was about to put Linux on a 2017 Macbook Air as well. Are either of these FreeBSD candidates? Honestly, I did not even consider that FreeBSD would work on these machines. Does audio work? Webcam?
tanishaj: it’s a Mid-2012 Macbook Air [ A1466 EMC 2559 ].
Yes, audio works.
Never used cam (covered by 10-yr-old piece of tape) so haven’t checked that. sorry.
Would not be surprised if less-older models would also be supported (but – yeah – FreeBSD support tends to lag behind Linux support – hence the value of this collab project! )
Hope that helps.
They need to be getting more support from Apple as Mac OS has deep BSD roots
I daily drive a ThinkPad W530 with NVIDIA graphics and FreeBSD.
It works fine. Zoom/Teams with webcam from within Chrome. 3D acceleration on X and Wayland.
Just had to replace my wifi card with an Atheros.
It sleeps, wakes up, etc..
Zero limitations.