“Lost” 1983 programming language bought on eBay

A YouTube channel has resurrected a programming language that hadn’t been seen since the 1980s — in a testament to both the enduring power of our technology, and of the communities that care about it.[…]
But best of all, Simpson uploaded the language to the Internet Archive, along with all his support materials, inviting his viewers to write their own programs (and saying he hoped his upstairs neighbor would’ve approved). And in our email interview, Simpson said since then it’s already been downloaded over 1,000 times — “which is pretty amazing for something so old.”↫ David Cassel
It’s great that this lost programming language, MicroText for the Commodore 64, was rediscovered, but I’m a bit confused as to how “lost” this language really was. I mean, it was “discovered” in a properly listed eBay listing, which feels like cheating to me. When I think of stories of discoveries of long-lost software, games, or media, it usually involves things like finding it in a shed after years of searching, or someone at a company going through that box of old hard drives discovering the game they worked on 32 years ago. I don’t know, something about this whole story feels off to me, and it’s ringing some alarm bells I can’t quite place.
Regardless, it’s cool to have MicroText readily available on the web now, so that people can rediscover it and create awesome new things with it. Perhaps there’s old ideas to be relearned here.
The world of “lost media” considers things lost if, for example, they’re the Mario traffic safety and fire safety films that are preserved in the Japanese library system but they refuse to lend it out to anyone but schools.
Basically, it’s about whether a random Joe with money can get a copy through any avenue less drastic than paying criminals to break into a library or preservation society. eBay listings count because there’s no “Pay me and I’ll get someone who has it to list it tomorrow” channel.
Sigh. I wish I still had my old C64. I should check with my bestie’s widow to see if he still had somewhere amongst his things.