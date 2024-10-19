Chromium’s influence on Chromium alternatives

I don’t think most people realize how Firefox and Safari depend on Google for more than “just” revenue from default search engine deals and prototyping new web platform features. Off the top of my head, Safari and Firefox use the following Chromium libraries: libwebrtc, libbrotli, libvpx, libwebp, some color management libraries, libjxl (Chromium may eventually contribute a Rust JPEG-XL implementation to Firefox; it’s a hard image format to implement!), much of Safari’s cryptography (from BoringSSL), Firefox’s 2D renderer (Skia)…the list goes on. Much of Firefox’s security overhaul in recent years (process isolation, site isolation, user namespace sandboxes, effort on building with ControlFlowIntegrity) is directly inspired by Chromium’s architecture. ↫ Rohan “Seirdy” Kumar

Definitely an interesting angle on the browser debate I hadn’t really stopped to think about before. The argument is that while Chromium’s dominance is not exactly great, the other side of the coin is that non-Chromium browsers also make use of a lot of Chromium code all of us benefit from, and without Google doing that work, Mozilla would have to do it by themselves, and let’s face it, it’s not like they’re in a great position to do so.

I’m not saying I buy the argument, but it’s an argument nonetheless. I honestly wouldn’t mind a slower development pace for the web, since I feel a lot of energy and development goes into things making the web worse, not better. Redirecting some of that development into things users of the web would benefit from seems like a win to me, and with the dominant web engine Chromium being run by an advertising company, we all know where their focus lies, and it ain’t on us as users.

I’m still firmly on the side of less Chromium, please.