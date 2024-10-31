Microsoft isn’t secretly installing Recall on your Windows PC

There’s been more controversy regarding Microsoft’s Recall feature for Windows, with people supposedly discovering Recall was being secretly installed on Windows 11 24H2. Furthermore, trying to remove this secretly installed Recall would break Explorer, as it seemed Explorer had a dependency on Recall. Unsurprisingly, this spread like wildfire all across the web, but I didn’t report on it because something about it felt off – reports were sporadic and vague, and there didn’t seem to be any consistency in the various stories.

Well, it turns out that it is a big misunderstanding arising from Microsoft’s usual incompetence.

“Ever since the Recall security fiasco in summer, all insider and production builds lack Recall completely,” explains Windows watcher Albacore, in messages to The Verge. Albacore created the Amperage tool that allowed Recall to run on older Snapdragon chips. The references we’re seeing in current installs of 24H2 are related to Microsoft making it easier for system admins to remove Recall or disable it. “Ironically, Microsoft going out of its way to make [Recall] removal easier is being flipped into AI / spying / whatever hoaxes,” says Albacore. […] “Microsoft has an ungodly complex and long winded system for integrating development changes into a mainline build, parts of the optional-izing work were most likely not merged at once, and thus produce crash loops in very specific scenarios that slipped testing,” explains Albacore. ↫ Tom Warren at The Verge

What this story really highlights is just how little trust Microsoft has left with its very own users. Microsoft has a history of silently and secretely re-enabling features users turned off, re-installing Edge without any user interaction or consent, lots of disabled telemetry features suddenly being turned on again after an update, and so on. Over the years, this has clearly eroded any form of trust users have in Microsoft, so when a story like this hits, users just assume it’s Microsoft doing shady stuff again. Can you blame them?

All of this is made worse by the absolutely dreadfully bad messaging and handling of the Recall feature. The shoddy implementation, the complete lack of security, the severe inability to read the room about the privacy implications of a feature like Recall, combined with the lack of trust mentioned above, and you have a very potent cocktail of misinformation entirely of Microsoft’s own making. I’m not trying to excuse Microsoft here – they themselves are the only ones to blame for stories like these.

I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot more Recall problems.