Torvalds thinks “AI” is 90% marketing, and Google claims 25% of its code is “AI”-generated

Torvalds said that the current state of AI technology is 90 percent marketing and 10 percent factual reality. The developer, who won Finland’s Millennium Technology Prize for the creation of the Linux kernel, was interviewed during the Open Source Summit held in Vienna, where he had the chance to talk about both the open-source world and the latest technology trends.↫ Alfonso Maruccia at Techspot
Well, he’s not wrong. “AI” definitely feels like a bubble at the moment, and while there’s probably eventually going to be useful implementations people might actually want to actively use to produce quality content, most “AI” features today produce a stream of obviously fake diarrhea full of malformed hands, lies, and misinformation. Maybe we’ll eventually work out these serious kinks, but for now, it’s mostly just a gimmick providing us with an endless source of memes. Which is fun, but not exactly what we’re being sold, and not something worth destroying the planet for even faster.
Meanwhile, Google is going utterly bananas with its use of “AI” inside the company, with Sundar Pichai claiming 25% of code inside Google is now “AI”-generated.↫ Sundar Pichai
We’re also using AI internally to improve our coding processes, which is boosting productivity and efficiency. Today, more than a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by AI, then reviewed and accepted by engineers. This helps our engineers do more and move faster.
So much here feels wrong. First, who wants to bet those engineers care a whole lot less about the generated code than they do about code they write themselves? Second, who wants to bet that generated code is entirely undocumented? Third, who wants to bet what the additional costs will be a few years from now when the next batch of engineers tries to make sense of that undocumented generated code? Sure, Google might save a bit on engineers’ salaries now, but how much extra will they have to spend to unspaghettify that diarrhea code in the future?
It will be very interesting to keep an eye on this, and check back in, say, five years, and hear from the Google engineers of the future how much of their time is spent fixing undocumented “AI”-generated code. I can’t wait.
AI is like violence, if it doesn’t solve your problem, you’re not using enough of it. Google will just put the AI generated code through the AI to get documented. If that becomes human readable remains to be seen, but if not, we can always let the AI handle the code AND the documentation. As long as it runs right?
An issue with AI is that it assumes everything that is not explicitly asked for and even then you can’t be sure that you got was the one you that thought asked.
So correcting a script/programpart that wasnt what one asked for is going to be very fun to fix/rewrite.
I have tried AI to assist me with simple linux scripting and at none of those occasions did i get something close to what i asked for, even though i tried to be extremely clear on what I was asking.
Since then i stopped using AI realizing it is very stupid/bad since it doesn’t answer without assuming way too much.
Eh …. there have been great results with neural nets trained to perform specific tasks, depending on the tasks, but generative AI is currently rather problematic. We’re seeing incremental improvements in image gen and LLMs, but there’s a ways to go to properly take care of the biggest issues (hallucinations, being steerable to make statements in direct contradiction to their own knowledge, poorly implemented alignment training that hurts capabilities more than it helps with anything else, etc etc etc) and I’ve not yet seen any fundamentally different ideas being looked at. Instead, it’s been more of the same approaches that have lead to the current flawed outcomes. “Let’s go bigger! Train with more data! Multimodal!” Sure, all that may help, but we’re long past seeing corps scraping the bottom of the barrel for find more training data, not clear to me how multimodal helps in and of itself, there’s diminishing returns on going to larger nets, there’s tradeoffs with MoE models, and all of the above balloon resource requirements. Does seem like like some fundamental change in what’s being done will be needed for the next real jump in progress.
Would welcome anyone able to tell me if my impressions are off.
I think it would be a good idea to have a better insight in what they are generating.
What could be for example they use it to generate stuff people find tedious, like unit test code, etc.
It is a well-known fact that the “human in the loop” tends to see their abilities atrophy and be more likely to approve (or just rubberstamp) pre-generated data rather than thoroughly review it. There’s also the fatigue factor.
It’s the case with medical work, systems monitoring and engineering; and I see no reason why software engineers would fail where others have not.