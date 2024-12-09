Thank you to our weekly sponsor, OS-SCi

We’re grateful for our weekly sponsor, OpenSource Science B.V., an educational institution focused on Open Source software.

OS-SCi is training the next generation FOSS engineers, by using Open Source technologies and philosophy in a project learning environment.

OS-SCi is offering OSNews readers a free / gratis online masterclass by Prof. Ir. Erik Mols on how the proprietary ecosystem is killing itself. This is a live event, on January 9, 2025 at 17:00 PM CET. Sign up here.