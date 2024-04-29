JMP: this week’s sponsor

JMP is a fully FOSS service providing a way to get a real phone number that operates over the internet using XMPP. They provide numbers in the USA and Canada with everything you need to access SMS/MMS/etc. and voice calls using your XMPP (or SIP) clients of choice across all your devices. They are committed to growing the use of open communications technology such as XMPP, ultimately working to help people move their communication off the unencrypted telephone network and onto the federated, encrypted, and diverse Jabber network.
I have been a jmp.chat user for several years, as I was previously a Grandcentral/Google Voice user, and am really happy with their service. Sure, it costs a couple bucks, but it’s very worth it. Their support is great, and I’ve had no issues with the service. If anyone else is looking to de-Google their lives, this is a worthy replacement.
…and as a Linux user, I love that the Dino-im client fully works with jmp.chat so essentially my text messages are available on any platform. Glad to hear they’re working with OSnews.
“Get it on F-Droid” gets bonus points! As simple as this is to appease alternative users, this is something most services are sorely lacking.
I’m not sure how strict they are about this. My primary use case would be business and I’ve actually been trying to find a better way of dealing with spam calls. Some weeks they are not that bad, but at other times the spam calls come in all day long. Blacklisting doesn’t work since the CID is always a random number. I’ve been looking for a VOIP service provider that will automate a simple voice menu to confirm the caller is a human before passing the call through.