Valve, entirely going against the popular definition of Vendor[pejorative], is still actively working on improving and maintaining the kernel for their Steam Deck hardware. Let’s see what they’re up to in this 6.8 cycle. ↫ Samuel Dionne-Riel

Just a quick look at what, exactly, Valve does with the Steam Deck Linux kernel – nothing more, nothing less. It’s nice to have simple, straightforward posts sometimes.