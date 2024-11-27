US Copyright Office strikes down proposed game preservation DMCA exception

A three-year fight to help support game preservation has come to a sad end today. The US copyright office has denied a request for a DMCA exemption that would allow libraries to remotely share digital access to preserved video games.↫ Dustin Bailey at GamesRadar
This was always going to end in favour of the massive gaming industry with effectively bottomless bank accounts and more lawyers than god. The gist is that Section 1201 of the DMCA prevents libraries from circumventing the copy protection to make games available remotely. Much like books, libraries loan out books not just for research purposes, but also for entertainment purposes, and that’s where the issue lies, according to the Copyright Office, who wrote “there would be a significant risk that preserved video games would be used for recreational purposes”.
The games industry doesn’t care about old titles nobody wants to buy anymore and no consumer is interested in. There’s a long tail of games that have no monetary value whatsoever, and there’s a relatively small number of very popular older games that the industry wants to keep repackaging and reselling forever – I mean, we can’t have a new Nintendo console without the opportunity to buy Mario Bros. for the 67th time. That’d be ludicrous.
In order to protect the continued free profits from those few popular retro titles, the endless list of other games only a few nerds are interested in are sacrificed.
BTW this is why I am in favor of AI scrapping copyrighted content. The copyright holders got their absurdly long copyright term based on a copyright framework created back when phonographs were state-of-the-art technology and extended multiple times during the 20th century, but if they want the copyright law to be modernized for the 21st century, that modernization should be comprehensive, including reducing the absurdly long copyright term and introducing a provision that if a work hasn’t been made available for sale by the publisher in the last 5 years, it should be free to copy and distribute without permission from the copyright holder, not just adding provisions to restrict usage of copyrighted content by AI to the existing framework.