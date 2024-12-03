Convert NTFS to Btrfs and boot Windows off Btrfs

Ntfs2btrfs is a tool which does in-place conversion of Microsoft’s NTFS filesystem to the open-source filesystem Btrfs, much as↫ Mark Harmstone
btrfs-convertdoes for ext2. The original image is saved as a reflink copy at
image/ntfs.img, and if you want to keep the conversion you can delete this to free up space.
An amazing piece of software that works on both Linux and Windows, and even, as described above, comes with the option of undoing the conversion if you so desire and haven’t removed the original image yet. Its developer, Mark Harmstone, of course stresses that while he thinks the tool is quite stable, he obviously makes no guarantees or claims about its stability. In other words, please don’t use this on sensitive data or in a production environment.
What makes this tool even more amazing is that you can combine it with two of Harmstone’s other tools to really pull some rabbits out of your hat. First, there’s his Btrfs driver for Windows, which, as the name implies, allows Windows to work with Btrfs-formatted drives. Second, and here’s where things get really spicy, there’s Quibble, his custom bootloader consisting of open source reimplementations of Windows’ own bootloader. Using these three tools together you can, if you’re lucky, boot and run Windows off a Btrfs drive.
That’s quite cool, and while perhaps not particularly useful due to its experimental nature, it’s still an awesome weekend project.
Cool beans. I find Microsoft’s bootloader inferior. to those on linux, at least in terms of features.
If the author shows up by chance: The FAQ doesn’t mention secure boot, but it’s one of the first questions that came to mind.
I assume you have to disable secure boot in windows? Do you handle secure boot at all?
I wrote a couple boot-loaders in the day (before UEFI). It’s not hard at all, At least for DOS devs calling BIOS interrupts is second nature 🙂
The first time I tried Linux it was in a DOS (Windows 95?) computer. Slackware with UMSDOS filesystem. No need to deal with repartitioning the disk that I couldn’t do because I wasn’t the only one using that computer. Linux was just installed in a directory in a FAT partition.
Without that I wouldn’t have dared to try. Nowadays it’s easier to test things with virtual machines.
LOL, this is the type of useless waste that happens when you let software engineers run wild without direction. His time, effort and energy would have been better spent on, you know, maybe modernizing/fixing the UNIX/Linux filesystem permissions (yes I know ACL’s exists, but no one uses them, and that’s exactly what I mean).
tuaris,
Better for you doesn’t necessarily mean better for the dev. Do you agree that what developers do on their own time is their own prerogative? I’m sure there’s lots of stuff I like to do that doesn’t mean much to other people 🙂
And I would not call this completely useless.
The “Windows New File Systems” (ReFS) never actually materialized. It would be the answer to modern reliability requirement like ZFS and BTRFS. And they only support it on the server today (as far as I know).
That makes BTRFS an excellent choice for Windows desktops, if it becomes easy and reliable enough.
And as you mentioned, secure boot is also important.
unfortunately, I would take caution with these, as NTFS2BTRFS hasn’t been updated since March 2023, Quibble hasn’t since May 2023, and WinBTRFS since May 2024. is Mark still working on any of this?