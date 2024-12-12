A twenty-five year old curl bug

When we announced the security flaw CVE-2024-11053 on December 11, 2024 together with the release of curl 8.11.1 we fixed a security bug that was introduced in a curl release 9039 days ago. That is close to twenty-five years. The previous record holder was CVE-2022-35252 at 8729 days. ↫ Daniel Stenberg

Ir’s really quite fascinating to see details like this about such a widepsread and widely used tool like curl. The bug in question was a logic error, which made Stenberg detail how any modern language like Rust, instead of C, would not have prevented this issue. Still, about 40% of all security issues in curl stem from not using a memory-safe language, or about 50% of all high/critical severity ones. I understand that jumping on every bandwagon and rewriting everything in a memory-safe language is a lot harder than it sounds, but I also feel like it’s getting harder and harder to keep justifying using old languages like C.

I really don’t know why people get so incredibly upset at the cold, hard data about this.

Anyway, the issue that sparked this post is fixed in curl 8.11.1.