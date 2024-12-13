Google unveils Android XR for headsets and glasses

It was only a matter of time before Google would jump into the virtual/augmented reality fray once again with Android, after their several previous attempts failed to catch on. This time, it’s called Android XR, and it’s aimed at both the big clunky headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro as well as basic glasses that overlay information onto the world. Google has been working on this with Samsung, apparently, and of course, this new Android variant is drenched in “AI” slop.

We’re working to create a vibrant ecosystem of developers and device makers for Android XR, building on the foundation that brought Android to billions. Today’s release is a preview for developers, and by supporting tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR from the beginning, developers can easily start building apps and games for upcoming Android XR devices. For Qualcomm partners like Lynx, Sony and XREAL, we are opening a path for the development of a wide array of Android XR devices to meet the diverse needs of people and businesses. And, we are continuing to collaborate with Magic Leap on XR technology and future products with AR and AI. ↫ Shahram Izadi at Google’s blog

What they’ve shown of Android XR so far looks a lot like the kind of things Facebook and Apple are doing with their headsets, as far as user interface and interactions go. As for the developer story, Google is making it possible for regular Android applications to run on XR headsets, and for proper XR applications you’ll need to user Jetpack Compose and various new additions to it, and the 3D engine Google opted for is Unity, with whom they’ve been collaborating on this.

For now, it’s just an announcement of the new platform and the availability of the development tools, but for actual devices that ship with Android XR you’ll have to wait until next year. Other than the potential for exercise, I’m personally not that interested in VR/AR, and I doubt Google’s Android-based me-too will change much in that regard.