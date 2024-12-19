NetBSD 10.1 released

NetBSD 10.1 has been released. As the version number indicates, this isn’t supposed to be a major, groundbreaking release, but it still contains a ton of changes, fixes, and improvements. It’s got the usual set of new and improved drivers, kernel improvements – like the ability to hotplug spares and components in a RAID – and improvements for various specific architectures, and much more.

If you’re using NetBSD you already know how to upgrade, and if you’re not yet using NetBSD, here’s the download page for the various supported architectures. There are a lot of them.