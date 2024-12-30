Running NetBSD 10.1 on a 1998 Toshiba laptop

Here are my notes on running NetBSD 10.1 on my first personal laptop that I still keep, a 1998 i586 Toshiba Satellite Pro with 81Mb of RAM and a 1Gb IBM 2.5″ IDE HD. In summary, the latest NetBSD runs well on this old hardware using an IDE to CF adapter and several changes to the i386 GENERIC kernel.↫ Joel P.
I don’t think the BSD world – and NetBSD in particular – gets enough recognition for supporting both weird architectures and old hardware as well as it does. This here is a 26 year old laptop running the latest version of NetBSD, working X11 server and all, while other operating systems drop support for devices only a few years old. So many devices could be saved from toxic landfills if only more people looked beyond Windows and macOS.
While cool it is rather pointless.
Make it so that nations have proper recycling laws instead.
Sure there are cases (for example my not even 10 year old macbook) where its basically ridicolous (sic!) that it wont get any updates. But a machine that is 25 years old can hardly be used for browsing todays web.
For this exact reason, machines this old tend to be perfect for distraction-free development/writing/email.
To drive your point even further home, yes it could turn into a NAS file server and it would be fine, or a game emulator console. However, you could likely do the same thing with a Raspberry Pi or the like with much less power draw. Its so inefficient, it would only make sense if you were off grid and had an excess in power generation, that couldn’t be otherwise utilized for whatever reason.
Windows indeed could never do that, Apple falls short too.