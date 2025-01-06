Microsoft’s tone-deaf advice to Windows 10 users: just buy a new PC, you’re all rich, right?

Over 60% of Windows users are still using Windows 10, with only about 35% or so – and falling! – of them opting to use Windows 11. As we’ve talked about many times before, this is a major issue going into 2025, since Windows 10’s support will end in October of this year, meaning hundreds of millions of people all over the world will suddenly be running an operating system that will no longer receive security updates. Most of those people don’t want to, or cannot, upgrade to Windows 11, meaning Microsoft is leaving 60% of its Windows customer base out to dry.
I’m sure this will go down just fine with regulators and governments the world over.
Microsoft has tried everything, and it’s clear desperation is setting in, because the company just declared 2025 “The year of the Windows 11 PC refresh”, stating that Windows 11 is the best way to get all the “AI” stuff people are clearly clamoring for.
All of the innovation arriving on new Windows 11 PCs is coming at an important time. We recently confirmed that after providing 10 years of updates and support, Windows 10 will reach the end of its lifecycle on Oct. 14, 2025. After this date, Windows 10 PCs will no longer receive security or feature updates, and our focus is on helping customers stay protected by moving to modern new PCs running Windows 11. Whether the current PC needs a refresh, or it has security vulnerabilities that require the latest hardware-backed protection, now is the time to move forward with a new Windows 11 PC.↫ Some overpaid executive at Microsoft
What makes this so incredibly aggravating and deeply tone-deaf is that for most of the people affected by this, “upgrading” to Windows 11 simply isn’t a realistic option. Their current PC is most likely performing and working just fine, but the steep and strict hardware requirements prohibit them from installing Windows 11. Buying an entirely new PC is often not only not needed from a performance perspective, but for many, many people also simply unaffordable. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s not exactly going great, financially, for a lot of people out there, and even in the US alone, 70-80% of people live paycheck-to-paycheck, and they’re certainly not going to be able to just “move forward with a new Windows 11 PC” for nebulous and often regressive “benefits” like “AI”.
The fact that Microsoft seems to think all of those hundreds of millions of people not only want to buy a new PC to get “AI” features, but that they also can afford it like it’s no big deal, shows some real lack of connective tissue between the halls of Microsoft’s headquarters and the wider world. Microsoft’s utter lack of a grasp on the financial realities of so many individuals and families today is shocking, at best, and downright offensive, at worst.
I guess if you live in a world where you can casually bribe a president-elect for one million dollars, buying a new computer feels like buying a bag of potatoes.
My 2009 Mac Pro: 64 GB ECC RAM on triple channel, 2x 6 core xeons, a Vega 64, 4xNVMes (mojave, Windows 10, haiku and freebsd) – no Windows 11 support.
My ThinkPad W530: 32 GB RAM, 4 TB of SSDs, quad core i7, TPM 1.2, dual boot Windows 10 and FreeBSD – no Windows 11 support.
My (dead) Surface Pro 3: 16 GB RAM, TPM 2.0 for heavens sake, 1TB NVMe, a MICROSOFT PRODUCT – no Windows 11 support
Poop, really. I own a computer that came with Windows 11 (a ThinkPad P1) that I promptly upgraded to FreeBSD, Windows 10 and Linux.
And still, I do a lot of my work on a HP 712 with 60 MHz and nextstep 3.3 because it never crashes or requires a reboot and doesn’t distract me with animations, unecessary eyecandy, popups, notifications and the sort.
Potentially billions of computers hitting the handfills. Save the planet, indeed.
I will do my best to buy some of those machines before they hit the landfill. That 2009 Mac Pro must run Linux really well and would even make a decent Proxmox homelab.
The Thinkpad could be a daily driver in my world.
>And still, I do a lot of my work on a HP 712 with 60 MHz and nextstep 3.3
Please tell us more 🙂
This is something I wish more people understood: Windows 11 doesn’t just require TPM 2.0, it also requires a list of specific CPUs. It’s the reason some laptops that shipped with Windows 10 (and hence have TPM 2.0, since TPM 2.0 was a requirement for PCs shipping with Windows 10) won’t get Windows 11.
This also means that the market for x86-64 CPUs capable of running the latest version of Windows is officially a duopoly, since Zhaoxin/VIA Technologies was cut out from the Windows 11 compatibility list.
TBH it’s a microcosm of what is happening with every large US company, and with the US economic landscape generally. Prices are being jacked up as high as possible, demand is being manufactured artificially through forced obsolescence, people are being paid less and can no longer afford things. The housing market caters to speculators while huge numbers of people remain homeless. And the quality of everything is going down. Even groceries – e.g. I can only rely on one brand of chicken now, the others are almost always rotten on arrival a week before their sell-by date. It’s an obvious death spiral; the question is just how far and how fast it will get into the “death” part.
Is it realistic for Microsoft to offer ongoing support indefinitely for no cost?
That doesn’t feel a realistic ask tbh.
The alternative I see is Microsoft offer an ad-supported version. And cover the costs of maintaining it that way. Which is what they are doing for Win 11 predicting the same situation will repeat itself as it did for XP and now 10. And we’ve seen the response to that!
Win 11 is a decade old now and it’s replacement will have been available for nearly 5 years.
Even in the Linux/FOSS world, no distro offers an unpaid security support cycle as long as Microsoft dó on their desktop.
Win 11 is not a decade old, I think you meant “Win 10” 🙂
What’s Windows 10? It’s “the last OS you will ever need”.
If you know anything about MIcrosoft, they can’t afford “not to” “support” (emphasis on the quotations there) their desktop OS for “free” in the case of Grandpa and Grandma. It’s imperative.
With that said, the idea of “the grands” upgrading on their own from 10 to 11 is pretty far fetched. They’d prefer to stay with 10… in 5 years or maybe less, they will all say “I need to get a new PC” and rush out an buy some $500 Dollar Tree quality “whatever” running 11.
Yep, typo
Meant win 10 🙂
I don’t think the “grandma” applies in the same way it once did. These grandparents have more or less grown up with windows professionally their whole careers, and almost certainly at home too.
While all pensioners might not be “technical”, and might need help, those who don’t know how to use a computer and/or the Internet are few and far between these days. People are used to and conditioned to replace phones and tablets every few years now. So the concept of replacing their computer isn’t an alien one. After a few years, they’ll buy a nice new machine because their current one can’t run something or other. Or their OSnews grandkids insist upon it
I fully accept people may Choose not to ofc. And they will be in the same boat as those who stuck with XP.
Adurbe,
I am in agreement with you here, however it’s also microsoft’s own fault that they ended up here. After all microsoft’s solution to the lackluster demand problem in upgrading from windows 7 was to make windows 10 upgrade free and then force users to upgrade. Today they still haven’t solved the demand problem.
I don’t think they can realistically expect many users to buy new hardware and new OEM copies to upgrade to windows 11. Microsoft knows many consumers won’t be upgrading on their own and I think it’s very likely they’ll end up with long term win10 EOL stragglers. This is bad for microsoft because it fragments their own market control. Even though Microsoft has denied it publicly, they likely have a plan to onboard these stragglers later, they just want to give everyone the chance to pay up first.
> Is it realistic for Microsoft to offer ongoing support indefinitely for no cost?
Short answer: yes.
Long answer: Users have paid the price of support (through initial purchase of their system) and continue paying it (through microsoft’s mining of the user base). Microsoft is happy to enjoy the spoils of users locked into their software ecosystem, why shouldn’t it also bear the cost?
Software is written by people. And people deserve (and indeed need) to be paid for the work they do.
To fund that lower ticket price, advertising and data mining is the way the industry has gone, because people are unwilling to pay for software anymore.
Even FOSS stalwarts like Debian don’t offer security updates for this long, let alone forever. I consider it unreasonable to expect that.
> To fund that lower ticket price, advertising and data mining is the way the industry has gone, because people are unwilling to pay for software anymore.
Nope, the industry has gone that way to increase their profit margins. Still plenty of people and/businesses pay for microsoft software. They’re even increasing their spending through bundled subscriptions.
Microsoft enjoyed and continues to enjoy all those benefits, now it should pay the price of maintaining it.
Microsoft can at least provide the promised 10 years of support from the time the device hit the market, not the time the OS was released. There are laptops from late 2016 that can’t officially run Windows 11 because they don’t have the right CPU, so they won’t even get the promised 10 years of support.
I keep coming back to the “But Why, Though?” section of Cathode Ray Dude’s “Quick Start, Episode 7: Crimes… And Felonies.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssob-7sGVWs&t=2670s
The tone-deafness isn’t a bug, it’s a feature. One of his comment replies says “I came so close to putting a screenshot up of an article from The Register about how AI is happening because ‘win 11 didn’t trigger a refresh cycle'”.
Microsoft is doing this with Windows 11 because they want to force new purchases after people looked at what they already had and said “Nah, this meets my needs.”
Through some mix of savvy and “partnerships”, they decided that getting people to pay to upgrade a Windows 10 machine would be less profitable for them.
This CRD episode threw me off because it’s so wrong: There is one laptop manufacturer out there that’s still innovating: Apple. There is a reason Macs were the best mainstream Windows laptops money could buy before the switch to Apple Silicon. So, PC OEMs already know what they have to do in order to keep innovating: copy Apple. For example, they could make sure every mainstream PC laptop out there is passively-cooled instead of shipping Core i3 laptops with frickin’ fans.
But the American obsession with “more value for your money” prevents them from doing that. It’s the same reason every car from the Detroit Big 3 is unreliable junk while Toyota still makes reliable cars (CRD was wrong on that one too). Or why American houses have lots of features and rooms but are built out of frickin’ wood that gets eaten by insects. The problem with the PC platform on the hardware side is that’s it’s dominated by companies doing things the “more value for your money” way, when actual value is on premium design. The software side is another story altogether ofc.
The groups that Microsoft cares most about: Enterprise, developers, and gamers are all upgrading their machines often enough that they are not buying new machines just to run Windows 11. They may prefer to run Windows 10 but they are certainly not being forced to buy hardware.
Enterprise users that need to stay on Windows 10 can pay for it. Anybody that does enough other business with Microsoft, like Office 365 or even Azure, is going to see the Windows 10 support costs discounted to nothing.
The geeks will either override the Windows 11 install checks or “find” access to the Windows 10 updates still being released to paying Windows 10 subscribers.
So, the people actually forced to upgrade are people that Microsoft does not really classify as customers. Since they have a hardware business, the best way to convert these hold-outs into customers is to force a hardware purchase.
Where is the downside for Microsoft?
Many of us are very much looking forward to getting some good used computer kit deals later this year. In emerging economies, these machines will be refurbished and sold. Many of them will have Windows 11 installed ( supported or not ).
The landfills may not actually be that much busier than usual.
LeFantome,
I wouldn’t jump to this conclusion, at least not universally. I’ve worked for windows shops that upgrade windows but aren’t keen on upgrading old hardware unless they have to. Don’t underestimate how cheap companies can be, haha.
The problem for microsoft is much of what they do relies on network effects. Home users may not be the most profitable, but they are the most numerous and carry a lot of weight when it comes to shoring up or detracting from windows 11 network effects.
If a majority of consumers stay on windows 10, network effects will force software and game publishers to continue supporting windows 10, which means postponing upgrades to microsoft’s latest dev tools. Historically artificial software incompatibilities added to these tools is one of the tricks microsoft’s has used to wean users off of older versions of windows “your version of windows is not supported”. But if the network effects factor windows 10 over windows 11 it will backfire. MS doesn’t want to reveal it, but they really are in trouble if they loose control over the upgrade cycle.
I don’t know what will happen, but I think they may end up in a similar spot as windows 7 users who were reluctant to upgrade.
You have a choice. You can own your computer and data and privacy, or you can let someone else own them. You can let yourself be driven to replace useful hardware with new crap, or not. You can work the way you want and keep your thoughts to yourself, or not.
At this point, FOSS is the alternative. Not easy, but becoming more necessary all the time.
The enshittification of the mainstream Windows OS is complete.
*nod* I installed Windows XP on a hand-me-down Thinkpad T410 I received shortly before Christmas and “running apps suited to Windows XP pretending to be Windows 98SE makes the original owner’s decision to go for Intel onboard graphics instead of the nVidia option less noticeable” wasn’t the main reason.
…the main reason is that Windows 7 is “just modern Windows without the suck” through the eyes of a retrocomputing hobbyist (especially one who hates flat design) and I’ve already got “game console except not a console” machines for when I don’t feel like fiddling around with Wine/Proton and Linux machines for when I feel like doing anything else.
…still, I will admit that it’s nice to have a laptop I can pull out which has stuff like Visual Basic 3 and 6 and Borland Delphi 1.x and 2.x on it to play with.