Mozilla once again confirms it’s all about ads and “AI” now

We’ve recognized that Mozilla faces major headwinds in terms of both financial growth and mission impact. While Firefox remains the core of what we do, we also need to take steps to diversify: investing in privacy-respecting advertising to grow new revenue in the near term; developing trustworthy, open source AI to ensure technical and product relevance in the mid term; and creating online fundraising campaigns that will draw a bigger circle of supporters over the long run. Mozilla’s impact and survival depend on us simultaneously strengthening Firefox AND finding new sources of revenue AND manifesting our mission in fresh ways. That is why we’re working hard on all of these fronts.↫ Mark Surman on the Mozilla blog
None of this is new to anyone reading OSNews. I’ve been quite vocal about Mozilla’s troubles and how it intends to address those troubles, and I’m incredibly worried and concerned about the increasing efforts by Mozilla to push advertising and “AI” to somehow find more revenue streams. I think this is the wrong direction to take, and will not make up for the seemingly inevitable loss of the Google search deal – and my biggest fear is that Firefox will get a lot worse before Mozilla realises advertising and “AI” just aren’t compatible with their mission and the morals and values of the last few remaining Firefox users.
I don’t have any answers either, of course. Making a competitive browser is hard, and clearly requires a lot of people and a lot of time. Donations are fickle, nobody will pay for a browser, and relying on corporate sponsoring in other forms than the Google search deal will just mean Firefox will become like Chrome even faster, with more and more exceptions for “allowed” ads and additional roadblocks for adblockers to try and work around. In essence, I strongly believe that it is impossible to both earn money from online ads and make a good browser. It’s one or the other – not both.
There’s basically no competition in the browser space, and if we lose Firefox, the only other option is Chrome and its various skins. Not a future I’m looking forward to.
> Donations are fickle, nobody will pay for a browser
A bit like no one is willing to pay into websites?
From what I am reading, mozilla’s problem is the incredible amount of corporate fat, not the income stream (even without the google income).
To see what I am talking about, just look at how many people they added to the thunderbird team in the past year, with the resulting software actually getting worse in quality nowadays, and that’s without even mentioning the needless ui changes.
I hate that you’re at least partially correct. Mozilla has been bloated for a while. They’ve spent money on cool things that had little chance for success, while their main projects languished. I had to stop using thunderbird years ago due to non performant behavior. However, without the Google income they are just screwed regardless of how much fat they’d trim. They’d have to cut deep into muscle to survive, if what they end up with would be of much value.
It’s quite simple. The Mozilla Foundation used to support Firefox. Since 2005, this structure was inverted: the Mozilla Corporation develops Firefox in order to make profits to support the Mozilla Foundation. They need to revert back to the Mozilla Foundation’s purpose as a charity to support the development of a high-quality browser, rather than whatever nebulous NGO goals they currently pursue.
Unfortunately the long march through the institutions is complete and Mozilla is stacked with “activists”. Very unlikely that they can change the organization to focus on the tech and the browser and thing else.
Ok, I’ll just call up Sun as ask them to restart their funding of Mozilla. Any one know Scott Mcnealy? Anyone have his BB Pin?
Said it once, said it many times. The cash Mozzila currently has could fund their current dev team for over 20 years.
They have forgotten why they exist.
I really encourage anyone who still believes in mouse and keyboard desktop applications to check out Pale Moon.
The only thing I want Mozilla to do is make a 1pass like password service that works outside of their browser (including for other browsers). Also, make Firefox a little less old looking – something like this: https://github.com/CaptainN/firebend
I would donate for Firefox/Thunderbird development and ONLY for Firefox/Thunderbird development. If I donate today my money will likely go towards some “AI” initiative so why do it?
As for Chrome, what’s the point of installing all kinds of privacy plugins on a browser that sends all your data to Google?
Safari doesn’t support uBlock Origin so it’s out of the question as well.
“Privacy-respecting advertising”
Now there’s a contradiction in terms!
You don’t remember when ads were spewed out between parts of a tv program or on the sports page of your daily newspaper? Its entirely possible to do, but sending a message to 100k people that aren’t your target market is always going to be more less lucrative then sending it to 10K that are.
Well at least if we’re left with Chromium, at least its mostly open source? Better than the IE past we once had.