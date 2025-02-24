Sailfish OS 5.0 released for all supported devices

Sailfish OS 5.0, originally released late last year as part of the new Jolla C2 Community Phone, will now be pushed to all Sailfish OS devices. There have been several other minor releases since the original release, so if you’re running Sailfish OS on something other than the C2, you’re getting a release with some more bugfixes and improvements.

The main improvement is an upgrade to Gecko ESR91, with work underway to move to ESR102 – this is far from the latest release, but sticking to ESR releases seems like a wise idea for a smaller team. This release also upgrades the Android application support to Android 13 (API level 33), and adds the microG 0.3.6 enablers. There’s Wireguard support now, call blocking, and new landscape view for a variety of applications.

Incidentally, I was one of the first people to publish a review of the original Jolla Phone, exactly 11 years ago in 2014. Since I was such an early adopter, I have the The First One version, and it just so happens I’m also one of the very few people who actually received the Jolla Tablet, after being an extremely early backer of that device, too. I still have both of them, and especially the Jolla Phone I used as my main device for quite a while – half a year to a year, or so – before going back to Android.

I'm glad Sailfish OS is still going, and I'm definitely interested in giving this new release a go. I would need to buy the Jolla C2 Community Phone, and if finances allow, I may actually do so.