zlib-rs is faster than C

I’m sure we can all have a calm, rational discussion about this, so here it goes: zlib-rs, the Rust re-implementation of the zlib library, is now faster than its C counterparts in both decompression and compression.
We’ve released version 0.4.2 of zlib-rs, featuring a number of substantial performance improvements. We are now (to our knowledge) the fastest api-compatible zlib implementation for decompression, and beat the competition in the most important compression cases too.↫ Folkert de Vries
As someone who isn’t a programmer, looking at all the controversies and fallout around anything related to Rust is both fascinating and worrying. Fascinating because Rust clearly brings a whole slew of improvements over established and older languages, and worrying because the backlash from the establishment has been wildly irrational and bordering on the childish, complete with tamper tantrums and the taking of balls and going home. It shouldn’t surprise me that people get attached to programming languages the same way people get attached to operating systems, but surprisingly, it still does.
If Rust not only provides certain valuable benefits like memory safety, but can also be used to create implementations that are faster than those created in, say, C, it’s really only going to be a matter of time before it simply becomes an untenable position to block Rust from, say, the Linux kernel. Progress has a tendency to find a way, especially the more substantial the benefits get, and as studies show, even only writing new code in memory-safe languages provides substantial benefits. In other words, more and more projects will simply switch over to Rust for new code where it makes sense, whether Rust haters want it or not.
There will be enough non-Rust code to write and maintain, though, so I don’t think people will be out of a job any time soon because they refuse to learn Rust, but to me as an outsider, the Rust hate seems to grow more and more irrational by the day.
If you have a code base as large as Linux kernel is then it’s nearly an impossible goal to rewrite it in another language. Now as for glueing two different languages, toolchains, cultures and i guess generations into such project. IMHO that is a rather bad idea. There are already consequences of that and that is after years of fiddling with Rust inside Linux, result for now mostly being useless by itself in terms of meaningful functionality, one Linux maintainer argued he won’t do Rust in any form when confronted with Rust, after that another Rust proponent went haywire on social media and some apparently resigned from such efforts altogether. Linus called out the behaviour of such individuals and at the same time took a stance he will force Rust merge request and basically saying Linux maintainers have no say in this. That resulted in original Linux maintainer to stop maintaining that portion of Linux kernel, now that part is down to one maintainer. All this happened due to Apple hardware driver that although nice in theory in reality has no real impact on anything beyond some niche group of Linux users. All in all a lot of ego fuelled witch hunt alike toxicity and rage quitting involved. Then there is another prominent Linux maintainer that argues although he has little experience with Rust he is in support of Rust due to C having a lot of memory related safety issues. I mean OK but if prominent Linux maintainer has no real experience with Rust, how is it then expected for all of this to work? You have this Frankenstein kernel on where left side doesn’t know what the right side is doing? And how exactly is that a good thing? On top of all of this you have social media pressure on where the sentiment is C should die and Rust is the future and some commentators out there just don’t understand on why Linux wasn’t already rewritten in Rust, beyond that wasting no effort whatsoever in making it happen. So all in all unless some big IT company commits and does something useful, like some meaningful device driver, then it’s just not worth it, on contrary it will only hurt Linux just like it already did.
A lot to unpack above.
Let’s just be honest about what Linus has said though:
– No maintainer has to accept Rust code into the code that they maintain unless they want to
– No maintainer has the power to veto code OUTSIDE of the code that they maintain
– If you do not want to work with Rust code, your opinion about Rust code does not count
– If a maintainer is up for it, mixing C and Rust code within a subsystem is fine
So the biggest correction to the above is that Linus did NOT tell a maintainer that he had to take on Rust code in the system that they maintained. He told them that they did not have the power to veto who called into their code and how that code is used and that they NEVER had that power even if all the code was in C.
Actual events were that a Rust dev wrote Rust code to interface to the dma code (C code) in the Linux kernel. It was not part of the dma system. It called into it. The dev was committed to maintaining it. The dma maintainer vetoed it. An unrelated Rust dev tried to take the fight to social media, was smacked down by Linux, and quit in protest (head of Asahi Linux). Linus told the dma maintainer that they had overstepped their authority and merged the Rust code that had been vetoed. The C code maintainer quit. Both of those that left have been replaced.
A huge fraction of “the Linux kernel” is drivers. That is where Rust is being used today. For example, the Apple Silicon GPU driver has been written in Rust. To make using Rust with Linux easier, a bunch of wrapper / interface code is being written. Where that code touches C, there has been conflict.
Writing a device driver in Rust does not “rewrite Linux in Rust” in any way. It is Rust code working with C code. All the core code is still C.
Today, “new” code is being written in Rust. We are getting close to where some of that “new” code may be a new design for something that was previously done in C. At some point, Rust will replace C code.
All that said, “core” Linux code is unlikely to be Rust for some time. For one thing, Rust does not target all the platforms it needs to yet. The GCC/Rust project may be the solution for this but it is far from ready.
The “prominent Linux maintainer” mentioned is Greg HK, widely regarded as the #2 guy in Linux and maintainer of the stable kernels.
There seems to be a lot of dishonesty and exaggeration around Rust in the kernel and the arguments are often more social or political than technical. But I will let readers decide where the “ego fueled” “toxicity” is to be found. What I have seen is the Rust devs asking to be judged by more technical criteria. Linux and GHK seem to be saying the same.
Thom Holwereda,
It should be no surprise that I agree with you about the importance of memory safety. But I’m skeptical that progress has a tendency to “find a way”. The fact that we can do better doesn’t imply that we actually will. Incumbents often benefit from a power imbalance favoring them. This definitely seems to be the case here. While memory unsafe languages have had a troubled track record for decades, this often gets written off (if not denied) and there are many who consider unsafe languages “good enough” despite their longstanding faults..
I feel that technology leaders should embrace memory safety, but without their enthusiastic buy in they can intentionally or unintentionally make it an uphill battle for progress. In the worst case they can deliberately sabotage goodwill efforts to replace unsafe languages with safe ones. Reasons for this can be varied and may be personal. Regardless of the reasoning though it’s not an even playing field. Technology with the most merit doesn’t always win especially when the incumbent is perceived to be good enough.