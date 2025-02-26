PowerPC Windows NT made to run on GameCube and Wii

Remember about half a year ago, when the PowerPC versions of Windows NT were made to run on certain models of PowerPC Macs? The same developer responsible for that work, Rairii, took all of this to the next level, and it’s now possible to run the PowerPC version of Windows NT on the GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and a few related development boards.

NT 3.51 RTM and higher. NT 3.51 betas (build 944 and below) will need kernel patches to run due to processor detection bugs. NT 3.5 will never be compatible, as it only supports PowerPC 601. (The additional suspend/hibernation features in NT 3.51 PMZ could be made compatible in theory but in practise would require all of the additional drivers for that to be reimplemented.) ↫ Windows NT for GameCube/Wii GitHub page

As you may have expected, there are some issues, such as instability and random reboots, USB hotplugging doesn’t work, and some other, smaller issues, but none of that takes away from just how awesome and impressive this really is. There’s framebuffer support for the Flipper GPU, full support for the controllers ports and a ton of compatible controllers and related input devices, including support for the N64 mouse and keyboard, although said support is untested.

The GameCube and Wii (U) are PowerPC computers, after all, running IBM processors, so it shouldn’t be surprising that running Windows NT on them is possible. Still, it’s an impressive feat of engineering to get this to work at all, let alone in as complete a state as it appears to be.