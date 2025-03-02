Microsoft is not ending Windows 11 support for Intel’s 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen processors

About two weeks ago, there was a bit of confusion about the system requirements for Windows 11 24H2, because Intel’s 8th Gen, 9th Gen, and 10th Gen processors had disappeared from the list of supported hardware. This seemed rather drastic, even by Windows 11 standards. I skipped posting about it on OSNews because I kind of assumed it must’ve been an error instead of actual policy, and it turns out that’s indeed the case.

A page update made on February 13, 2025 did not reflect accurate offerings. It has since been updated, including the addition of Intel processor models 8th, 9th, and 10th generation Intel CPUs, and the reclassification for select Intel processor models to support Windows 11. ↫ Windows 11 version 24H2 supported Intel processors

Good news for people still stuck on the Windows 11 train.