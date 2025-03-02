Microsoft is not ending Windows 11 support for Intel’s 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen processors

About two weeks ago, there was a bit of confusion about the system requirements for Windows 11 24H2, because Intel’s 8th Gen, 9th Gen, and 10th Gen processors had disappeared from the list of supported hardware. This seemed rather drastic, even by Windows 11 standards. I skipped posting about it on OSNews because I kind of assumed it must’ve been an error instead of actual policy, and it turns out that’s indeed the case.
A page update made on February 13, 2025 did not reflect accurate offerings. It has since been updated, including the addition of Intel processor models 8th, 9th, and 10th generation Intel CPUs, and the reclassification for select Intel processor models to support Windows 11.↫ Windows 11 version 24H2 supported Intel processors
Good news for people still stuck on the Windows 11 train.
>”Good news for people still stuck on the Windows 11 train.”
The good news being that the train is driving straight over the edge of a cliff and taking them along for the ride?
As Steely Dan quipped in a song about our Utopian AI future, “What a beautiful world this will be, What a glorious time to be free.”
That’s from IGY, a solo single from Donald Fagan. One of half of Steely Dan 🙂
I thought this site was for unbiased info about operating systems, but seems more like a “Windows sucks” blog lately.
You must be very new here if you think anything here is unbiased. It’s become more an opinion site than a news site.
The fact that Windows sucks is a completely objective and unbiased conclusion. Benchmark testing has shown for years how much slower any version of Windows is compared to its modern GNU/Linux counterparts. Windows has been a complete failure on phone and other mobile devices, which is where 2/3 of the global population do their computing. You can’t have these kinds of existential failures affecting the future of your entire product lines and have it be considered any kind of a success. Face it – the future of Microsoft is in renting out cloud space, not in software development.