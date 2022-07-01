USB installer tool removes Windows 11’s Microsoft account requirements (and more)

An easy workaround for this requirement is the Rufus USB formatting tool, which can create USB install media for Windows and all kinds of other operating systems. Rufus has already offered some flags to remove Windows 11’s system requirement checks from the installer, removing the need for clunky Windows Registry edits and other workarounds. But the beta of version 3.19 will also remove the Microsoft account requirement for new installs, making it easy to set up a new Windows PC with a traditional local account.
The hoops people jump through to be allowed to use a mediocre operating system when better alternatives are abundant.
Please get this into your Linux cheerleading mind: People are not going to give up the Windows ecosystem and Windows device support for an OS that has no real app ecosystem and iffy device support just to get marginal benefits in return. They might do it for MacOS, which has a decent app ecosystem and unique hardware offerings, but not Desktop Linux.
And then there is the whole question of what those Desktop Linux benefits are for someone with a new or newish laptop and who doesn’t mind setting up a Microsoft account (most users have been trained by iOS and Android to do that as a standard act when setting up a device). Desktop Linux has crap power management on most laptops and offers a mix of traditional and “modern” UI just like Windows.
I am sick of tired of people who think that every time Windows is criticized for anything, it’s the perfect opportunity to pitch Desktop Linux. It’s not.
kurkosdr,
“Online services” aside, Windows 10 was the perfect desktop operating system.
Windows 11 broke many nicely working things. I recently tried it on one of my machines, and the experience was let down on many areas. Yes, having this USB is nice, but there are many other back steps in the changelist.
From the tip of my head:
– “Streamlined” context menus. No longer, for example, can right click on taskbar to launch task manager
– Loss of audio and video control panel options (or them being hidden very deep)
– Forcing “Windows Hello” even when there is no compatible camera or fingerprint reader
– Broken Start Menu metaphor
Anyway, I am not expecting Microsoft to roll these changes back. Yet, if they continue the “every other version is good” trend, maybe Windows 12 will be great again.
@kurkosdr
Not sure what sort of drugs you are snorting, but Linux is doing fine on the app ecosystem front… most of the software is free, or the same programs now have Linux versions. Even things that historically locked Linux users away like office can be used via Office 365.
Windows 11 is trash, I can’t use it for more than a few minutes without being irritated, and it really serves zero purpose.