C++ creator calls for help to defend programming language from ‘serious attacks’

Bjarne Stroustrup, creator of C++, has issued a call for the C++ community to defend the programming language, which has been shunned by cybersecurity agencies and technical experts in recent years for its memory safety shortcomings. C and C++ are built around manual memory management, which can result in memory safety errors, such as out of bounds reads and writes, though both languages can be written and combined with tools and libraries to help minimize that risk. These sorts of bugs, when they do crop up, represent the majority of vulnerabilities in large codebases. ↫ Thomas Claburn at The Register

I mean, it makes sense to me that those responsible for new code to use programming languages that more or less remove the most common class of vulnerabilities. With memory-safe languages like Rust having been around for quite a while now, it’s almost wilful negligence to write new code where security is a priority in anything but such memory-safe languages. Of course, this doesn’t mean you delete any and all existing code – it just means you really need to start writing any new code in safer languages. After all, research shows that even when you only write new code in memory-safe languages, the reduction in vulnerabilities is massive.

This reminds me a lot of those old videos of people responding to then-new laws mandating the use of seat belts in cars. A lot of people didn’t want to put them on, saying things to the tune of “I don’t need one because I’m a good driver”. Even if you are a good driver – which statistically you aren’t – everyone else on the road isn’t. When we see those old videos now, they feel quaint, archaic, and dumb – of course you wear a seat belt, you’d be an irresponsible idiot not to! – but only a few decades ago, those arguments made perfect sense to people.

It won’t be long before the same will apply to people doggedly refusing to use memory-safe languages or libraries/extensions that introduce such safety to existing languages, and Bjarne Stroustrup seems to understand that. Are you really smarter than Bjarne Stroustrup?