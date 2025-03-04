Google multibillionaire Brin demands employees work 60 hours a week on autocomplete tools

Over the past few years, the tech industry has gone from cushy landing pad for STEM grads to a cesspit of corporate greed, where grueling hours are commonplace, and layoffs could strike at any moment. Unfortunately for employees of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, the squeeze is just getting started. ↫ Joe Wilkins at Futurism

Sergey Brin, one of the original co-founders of Google who seems to spend most of his time not working at Google, has sent out a company-wide memo demanding everyone working at Google puts in at least 60 hours a week, in the office, to work on “AI” that will eventually replace the very employees he’s demanding work 60 hours a week in the office. Mind you, this is the same Google that has just gone through several rounds of layoffs and made $26.3 billion in profit in a single quarter.

The goal, according to Brin, is for Google to be the first to create an “artificial general intelligence”, you know, that thing we used to call just “AI” until the Silicon Valley scammers got a hold of the term. There’s no indication anyone is even remotely close to anything even remotely related to “AGI”, and it’s highly unlikely the glorified autocomplete they are peddling today are anything more than a very expensive dead end to nowhere, but that’s not stopping him from working his employees to the bone.

At this point in time I feel like the big tech companies are racing towards a cliff, blinded by huge piles of investment money, deafened by each other’s hyperbolic claims and promises, while clueless politicians cheer them on. All of this is going to come crashing down in a spectacular fashion, and of course, the billionaires at the top won’t be the one suffering the consequences.

As is tradition.