Redox continues adding dynamic linking support

These months are coming and going way too fast, for a whole variety of reasons, so we’ve got another month of improvements for Redox, the operating system written in Rust. I February, January’s work on dynamic linking continued, adding support for it to the recipes for Cargo, LLVM, Rust, libssh2, OpenSSL, zlib, COSMIC Terminal, NetSurf, libpng, bzip2, DevilutionX, and LuaJIT, as well as to the project’s Rust and OpenSSL forks. Relibc also saw its usual slew of improvements, as did the build system and documentation.

The Intel HD Audio driver initialization has been fixed, and PS/2 touchpad support has been fixed as well – you’d be surprised to find out how many laptops use PS/2 internally, so this is an important function to maintain. And as always, there’s a whole slew of smaller changes and fixes, too.