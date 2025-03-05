Microsoft Publisher will no longer be supported after October 2026

In October 2026, Microsoft Publisher will reach its end of life. After that time, it will no longer be included in Microsoft 365 and existing on-premises suites will no longer be supported. Microsoft 365 subscribers will no longer be able to open or edit Publisher files in Publisher. Until then, support for Publisher will continue and users can expect the same experience as today. ↫ Microsoft’s Support website

Microsoft Publisher is an application with a long history, and it’s been part of Microsoft Office for almost 35 years. The initial 1.0 version was released all the way back in 1991, and it’s tried to compete with tools like InDesign and QuarkXPress in the desktop publishing market, but it never gained much of a share. Microsoft advises users of Publisher to use a combination of Word, PowerPoint, or Designer instead, which, of course, are all Microsoft products too.

Due to Microsoft’s stupidly complex naming schemes and branding changes over the years, you might assume that the quoted paragraph means Publisher will just stop working for everyone, but that’s not the case. People who have the regular, non-subscription version of Publisher, probably as part of Microsoft Office, will of course be able to keep using it perpetually, just without support. If you use Office through Microsoft 365, however, the application will just… Stop working.

Welcome to the future, I guess.

I’m curious, though – do any of you use Microsoft Publisher, at home or at your work? I assumed the entire desktop publishing market was locked up by things like InDesign and QuarkXPress, and I had almost forgotten Publisher was still a thing in the first place.