A 10x Faster TypeScript

To meet those goals, we’ve begun work on a native port of the TypeScript compiler and tools. The native implementation will drastically improve editor startup, reduce most build times by 10x, and substantially reduce memory usage. By porting the current codebase, we expect to be able to preview a native implementation of tsc capable of command-line typechecking by mid-2025, with a feature-complete solution for project builds and a language service by the end of the year. ↫ Anders Hejlsberg

It seems Microsoft is porting TypeScript to Go, and WILL eventually offer both “TypeScript (JS)” and “TypeScript (native)” alongside one another during a transition period. TypeScript 6.x will be the JavaScript-based one and will continue to be developed until TypeScript 7.0, the Go-one, is mature enough. During the 6.x release cycle, however, there will be breaking changes and deprecations in preparation for 7.0.

Those are some serious performance improvements, but I’m sure quite a few projects are going to run into issues during the transition period. I hope for them that the 6.x branch remains maintained for long enough to reasonably get everyone on board the new Go version.