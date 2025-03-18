Pebble unveils new devices, and strongly suggests you dump iOS for Android

It’s barely been two months after the announcement that Pebble would return with new watches, and they’re already here – well, sort of. Pebble has announced two new watches for preorder, the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2. The former is effectively a Pebble 2, upgraded with new internals, while the Core Time 2 is very similar, but comes with a colour e-ink display and a metal case. They’re up for preorder now at $149 and $225, respectively, with the Core 2 Duo shipping in July, and the Core Time 2 shipping in December.

Alongside this unveil, Eric Migicovsky, the creator of Pebble, also published a blog post detailing the trouble Pebble is and will have with making smartwatches for iOS users. Apple effectively makes it impossible for third parties to make a proper smartwatch for iOS, since access to basic functionality you’d come to expect from such a device are locked by Apple, reserved only for its own Apple Watch. As such, Migicovsky makes it explicitly clear that iOS users who want to buy one of these new Pebbles will are going to have a very degraded experience compared to Android users.

Not only will Android users with Pebble have access to a ton more functionality, any Pebble features that could exist for both Android and iOS users will always come to Android first, and possibly iOS later. In fact, Migicovksy goes as far as suggesting that if you want a Pebble, you should buy an Android phone.

I don’t want to see any tweets or blog posts or complaints or whatever later on about this. I’m publishing this now so you can make an informed decision about whether to buy a new watch or not. If you’re worried about this, the easiest solution is to buy an Android phone. ↫ Eric Migicovsky

I have to hand it to Migicovksy – I love the openness about this, and the fact he’s making this explicitly clear to any prospective buyers. There’s no sugarcoating or PR speak to try and please Tim Cook – he’s putting the blame squarely where it belongs: on Apple. It’s kind of unreal to see such directness about a new product, but as a Dutch person, it feels quite natural. We need more of this style of communication in the technology world, as it makes it much clearer that you’re getting – and not getting.

I do hope that Pebble’s Android support functions without the need for Google Play Services or other proprietary Google code, since it would be great to have a proper, open source smartwatch fully supported by de-Googled Android.