GNOME 48 released

One of the two major open source desktop environments, GNOME, just released version 48, and it’s got some very big and welcome improvements. First and foremost there’s dynamic triple-buffering, a feature that took over five years of extensive testing to get ready. It will improve the smoothness and fluidity of animations and other movements on the screen, as it did for KDE when it landed there in the middle of last year.

GNOME 48 also brings notification stacking, combining notifications from the same source, improvements to the new default image viewer such as image editing features, a number of digital well-being options, as well as the introduction of a new, basic audio player designed explicitly for quickly playing individual audio files. There’s also a few changes to GNOME’s text editor, and following in KDE’s recent footsteps, GNOME 48 also brings HDR support.

Another major change are the new default fonts. Finally, Cantarell is gone, replaced by slightly modified versions of Inter and Iosevka. Considering I absolutely adore Inter and installing and setting it as my main font is literally the first thing I do on any system that allows me to, I’m fully behind this change. Inter is exceptional in that it renders great in both high and low DPI environments, and its readability is outstanding.

GNOME 48 will make its way to your distribution’s repositories soon enough.