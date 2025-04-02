Literally Windows on arm: here is Windows running on the Pixel Watch 3

Right off the bat, there is not that much use for a Pixel Watch with Windows on it. The project, as the maker says, is for “shits and giggles” and more like an April Fool’s joke. However, it shows how capable modern smartwatches are, with the Pixel Watch 3 being powered by a processor with four ARM Cortex A53 cores, 2GB of DDR4X memory, and 32GB of storage.
Getting Windows to run on Gustave’s arm, as you can imagine, took some time and effort of inspecting a rooted boot image, modifying the stock UEFI to run custom UEFI, editing the ACPI table, and patching plenty of other files. The result of all that is a Pixel Watch 3 with Windows PE.↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
More of this sort of nonsense, please. This is such a great idea, especially because it’s so utterly useless and pointless. However pointless it may be, though, it does show that Windows on ARM is remarkably flexible, as it’s been ported to a variety of ARM devices it should never be supposed to run on. With Microsoft’s renewed entry into the ARM world with Windows on ARM and Qualcomm, I would’ve hoped for more standardisation in the ARM space to bring it closer to the widely compatible world of x86.
That, sadly, has not yet happened, and I doubt it ever will – it seems like ARM is already too big of a fragmented mess to be consolidated for easy portability for operating systems. Instead, individual crazy awesome people have to manually port Windows to other ARM variants, and that, while cool projects, is kind of sad.
Honestly this sounds like an april 1st joke.
To the extent that it’s real, I think it says more about the developer’s commitment to patching windows/UEFI/ACPI than of window’s flexibility per say. This was achieved despite the numerous obstacles in the way.
I wish all hardware were compatible at the bootloader level. x86 has basically achieved this. Of course the OS will still need device drivers, but being able to load the OS is usually not a problem on x86. The lack of universal booting standards on ARM from the start has proven to be a significant impediment to the goal of being able to boot generic operating systems across ARM devices. Operating systems should at least be able to boot reliably without having to modify the OS or the device. IMHO this was a lost opportunity and a regrettable outcome for the ARM ecosystem to provide a ubiquitous setup regardless of hardware.
Ahh… the instruction set architecture of freedom, banishing the evil x86 duopoly by replacing it with…. checks notes… an assortment of mutually incompatible bootloaders and a Qualcomm monopoly (with Mediatek serving as a bottom-feeder of scraps Qualcomm doesn’t want).
Prediction: If RISC-V ever becomes a real thing, it will devolve into a similar mess of mutually incompatible bootloaders, and Qualcomm will dominate it too just like they did with ARM.
kurkosdr,
Having genuinely viable alternatives is important, I wouldn’t say ‘no’ to more CPU competition. Alas x86 matured in a different era when Microsoft didn’t manufacture hardware, and hardware manufacturers didn’t write operating systems, and so they each needed to build around interoperable standards.
This is dissimilar to the environment in which ARM came about. ARM device manufactures bundle their own operating systems and their hardware isn’t made to interoperate with others. I argue that this forced bundling and inability to bring your own operating system has been extremely harmful for consumers. Yet I recognize that manufacturers have little incentive to change this. It’s worse than simply not caring, they deem it preferable when customers are more dependent and have less control. As sick as I am of this norm, I think it’s here to stay.
I hope not, but manufacturers decided that planned obsolescence is the future and don’t want owners to be empowered. Last month I upgraded a system window 11 for a client and it turns out Prolific planted time bombs in their windows drivers to intentionally break on windows 11. Special video signal overlay equipment that used prolific chips to interface to USB worked fine…until the windows 11 upgrade.
https://www.systweak.com/blogs/fix-pl2303-phased-out-error/
Prolific played the long game, pushing out drivers in windows 10 that were designed to stop working on the next version of windows (ie windows 11) in order to force users to buy new hardware. One can install old drivers as mentioned in the link, but whenever prolific updates their drivers, windows replaces the old ones again. Also if you unplug and plug back in the USB cable, windows re-installs the new (ie broken) driver. This is garbage, I would go so far as to say prolific should face punitive damages for this, but then there’s no law against drivers with time bombs. I fear that manufacturers are determined to ruin all technology going forward. So you may be right, even to the extent that RISC-V could fix many of the real world troubles we’re having, it probably won’t because manufacturers don’t actually want these problems to be solved.
I think we’ve passed the point of novelty on “will it run doom?”.
Porting an entire OS is so much more satisfying and useful. IMO.
…. but I’d still load up dos inside of windows and try to run doom. Jus’ sayin’.
I wonder why M$ didn’t make an official install image of win11 for Pi5? It would be trivial for them.