Literally Windows on arm: here is Windows running on the Pixel Watch 3

Right off the bat, there is not that much use for a Pixel Watch with Windows on it. The project, as the maker says, is for “shits and giggles” and more like an April Fool’s joke. However, it shows how capable modern smartwatches are, with the Pixel Watch 3 being powered by a processor with four ARM Cortex A53 cores, 2GB of DDR4X memory, and 32GB of storage. Getting Windows to run on Gustave’s arm, as you can imagine, took some time and effort of inspecting a rooted boot image, modifying the stock UEFI to run custom UEFI, editing the ACPI table, and patching plenty of other files. The result of all that is a Pixel Watch 3 with Windows PE. ↫ Taras Buria at Neowin

More of this sort of nonsense, please. This is such a great idea, especially because it’s so utterly useless and pointless. However pointless it may be, though, it does show that Windows on ARM is remarkably flexible, as it’s been ported to a variety of ARM devices it should never be supposed to run on. With Microsoft’s renewed entry into the ARM world with Windows on ARM and Qualcomm, I would’ve hoped for more standardisation in the ARM space to bring it closer to the widely compatible world of x86.

That, sadly, has not yet happened, and I doubt it ever will – it seems like ARM is already too big of a fragmented mess to be consolidated for easy portability for operating systems. Instead, individual crazy awesome people have to manually port Windows to other ARM variants, and that, while cool projects, is kind of sad.