Debugging Lotus 1-2-3 by fax

In the News 1 Comment

There isn’t a lot to this story beyond the fact that in around 1990 I helped debug someone’s Lotus 1-2-3 set up via fax. But it’s a good reminder of how important the Zeroth Law of Debugging is (see below).

Without some sort of online connection with these folks, and with transatlantic phone calls being very, very expensive (I was in the UK, they were in the US) fax was the obvious answer.

↫ John Graham

Honestly, this would still be easier today than some of the bug reporting systems I’ve seen.

One Response

  1. 2025-04-03 8:13 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    Without some sort of online connection with these folks, and with transatlantic phone calls being very, very expensive (I was in the UK, they were in the US) fax was the obvious answer.

    I appreciate that long distance was very expensive, but this was also the era for AOl/prodigy/compuserve/and tons of BBS systems, typically with local dial in numbers. Those would have been an option too. Although I suppose average people may have been more familiar with faxing back then. As a kid I knew of some BBS systems that had email, but I didn’t know anybody to email, haha.

