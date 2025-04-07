Apple’s Darwin OS and XNU kernel deep dive

Apple’s Darwin operating system is the Unix-like core underpinning macOS, iOS, and all of Apple’s modern OS platforms. At its heart lies the XNU kernel – an acronym humorously standing for “X is Not Unix.” XNU is a unique hybrid kernel that combines a Mach microkernel core with components of BSD Unix. This design inherits the rich legacy of Mach (originating from 1980s microkernel research) and the robust stability and POSIX compliance of BSD. The result is a kernel architecture that balances modularity and performance by blending microkernel message-passing techniques with a monolithic Unix kernel structure. We’ll go through a chronological exploration of Darwin and XNU’s evolution – from Mach and BSD origins to the modern kernel features in macOS on Apple Silicon and iOS on iPhones. We’ll follow this with a deep dive into the architectural milestones, analyze XNU’s internal design (Mach-BSD interaction, IPC, scheduling, memory management, virtualization), and examine how the kernel and key user-space components have adapted to new devices and requirements over time. ↫ Tanuj Ravi Rao

Despite its popularity and open source kernel, it’s quite rare to see detailed deep-dives into the underpinnings of macOS. It always surprised me that nobody took whatever Apple threw across the fence every macOS release and ran with it – much further than “run existing open source desktops but worse” we never got when it comes to Darwin distributions (although this might change) – so perhaps having more approachable articles like these out and about get people interested.