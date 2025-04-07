Apple’s Darwin OS and XNU kernel deep dive

Apple’s Darwin operating system is the Unix-like core underpinning macOS, iOS, and all of Apple’s modern OS platforms. At its heart lies the XNU kernel – an acronym humorously standing for “X is Not Unix.” XNU is a unique hybrid kernel that combines a Mach microkernel core with components of BSD Unix. This design inherits the rich legacy of Mach (originating from 1980s microkernel research) and the robust stability and POSIX compliance of BSD. The result is a kernel architecture that balances modularity and performance by blending microkernel message-passing techniques with a monolithic Unix kernel structure. We’ll go through a chronological exploration of Darwin and XNU’s evolution – from Mach and BSD origins to the modern kernel features in macOS on Apple Silicon and iOS on iPhones. We’ll follow this with a deep dive into the architectural milestones, analyze XNU’s internal design (Mach-BSD interaction, IPC, scheduling, memory management, virtualization), and examine how the kernel and key user-space components have adapted to new devices and requirements over time.↫ Tanuj Ravi Rao
Despite its popularity and open source kernel, it’s quite rare to see detailed deep-dives into the underpinnings of macOS. It always surprised me that nobody took whatever Apple threw across the fence every macOS release and ran with it – much further than “run existing open source desktops but worse” we never got when it comes to Darwin distributions (although this might change) – so perhaps having more approachable articles like these out and about get people interested.
The lost opportunity for Apple was not to make a server operating system out of this.
They already had a server OS & discontinued it around the time that they discontinued their server offerings.
I know that. But it was limited, for smal offices and things like that. I am talking about competing with Linux in all fronts, not necessarily on Apple hardware. To eat a slice of the server market but most importantly, to turn Macs in the de facto development environments for all of that.
Linux is free. You’re going to have a hard time competing against that…
If Apple made a “MacOS Server for generic PCs”, there was the risk (or should I say the certainty) that people would use it on generic PCs (instead of buying Apple’s computers). In plain English, it would require Apple to provide a version of MacOS that boots on generic PCs without modification and commit to a hardware compatibility list.
Just because you and I wanted to see something like that, it doesn’t mean it would benefit Apple’s bottom line.
Huh.
Given the amount of code that Apple lifted from the BSDs, it would be nice if Apple pumped some of their huge stashes of cash into the BSD foundations. Heck, even Blackberry was a donor …
https://freebsdfoundation.org/our-donors/donors/?donationYear=2024
Sure — Apple might have contributed back to the code bases, but then so did Netflix.
>”It always surprised me that nobody took whatever Apple threw across the fence every macOS release and ran with it – much further than “run existing open source desktops but worse” we never got when it comes to Darwin distributions (although this might change) – so perhaps having more approachable articles like these out and about get people interested.”
Every benchmark I’ve seen for many years has shown that Apple OS’s perform worse than the competition, even on Apple’s own hardware. So it’s not really surprising that almost no one wants to use Darwin as a base for developing another OS. Other source code is more freely available, works with vastly more hardware, and performs most tasks faster. Which makes Darwin a lose-lose-lose proposition. I wish these hobbyists well in their pursuits, but they are not likely to gain much of an audience. Apple’s success is in its branding and marketing, not in its kernel performance, file system performance, etc.