FreeDOS 1.4 released

With FreeDOS being, well, DOS, you’d think there wasn’t much point in putting out major releases and making big changes, and you’d mostly be right. However, being a DOS clone doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement within the confines of the various parts and tools that make up DOS, and that’s exactly where FreeDOS focuses its attention. FreeDOS 1.4 comes about three years after 1.3.

This version includes an updated FreeCOM, Install program, and HTML Help system. This also includes improvements to many of the utilities including FDISK, JEMM, 7Zip, FORMAT, FASM, MORE, RUNTIME, and more! ↫ FreeDOS website

If you’re using FreeDOS, you’re most likely doing so for a highly specialised task, and racing to upgrade isn’t exactly high on your list of priorities. Still, it’s great to see FreeDOS moving forward and improving where it can.