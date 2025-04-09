FreeDOS 1.4 released

With FreeDOS being, well, DOS, you’d think there wasn’t much point in putting out major releases and making big changes, and you’d mostly be right. However, being a DOS clone doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement within the confines of the various parts and tools that make up DOS, and that’s exactly where FreeDOS focuses its attention. FreeDOS 1.4 comes about three years after 1.3.
This version includes an updated FreeCOM, Install program, and HTML Help system. This also includes improvements to many of the utilities including FDISK, JEMM, 7Zip, FORMAT, FASM, MORE, RUNTIME, and more!↫ FreeDOS website
If you’re using FreeDOS, you’re most likely doing so for a highly specialised task, and racing to upgrade isn’t exactly high on your list of priorities. Still, it’s great to see FreeDOS moving forward and improving where it can.
Typo; it comes after version 1.3.
FreeDOS 1.2 was about 9Y ago now.
Sadly version 1.4 does not have the updated kernel yet and so still can’t run Windows 3.1 in 386 Enhanced mode.
At this rate it’ll probably be another four or five years for that new kernel to be released in an official version of FreeDOS. I get that DOS is DOS and that generally it doesn’t need updates in the same way that modern OSes do, but I still think FreeDOS should try to do a new version refresh/update once a year or every other year at least.
The way they seem to do it now, they constantly keep it up to date, but they seemingly “forget” to actually put an update out until the current version’s software is so creaky, outdated and inadequate that people are literally complaining about it and begging for a new version. That is *not* a good way to run an OS, especially when the updated software is all already there–they just don’t feel like putting together updated images and making a new official release..
3 years is better than the usual 5 or 6, but there’s no telling when the *next* version will be released at this rate either. Everything about FreeDOS’ release model is IMO screwed up.