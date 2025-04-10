IBM unveils z17 mainframe, z/OS 3.2

IBM today announced the IBM z17, the next generation of the company’s iconic mainframe, fully engineered with AI capabilities across hardware, software, and systems operations. Powered by the new IBM Telum II processor, IBM z17 expands the system’s capabilities beyond transactional AI capabilities to enable new workloads. ↫ IBM z17 press release

Alongside this brand new behemoth of a computer, IBM also announced z/OS 3.2, the next version of its mainframe operating system, which brings with it even more “AI” buzzwords and features. z/OS 3.2 is slated for release later in 2025. It it is highly unlikely any one of us will ever get to interact with any of this hardware or software.