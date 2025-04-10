Not updated in 7 years, IIS is still a default part of Windows, apparently

This month’s security updates for Windows 11 create a new empty folder on drive C. It is called “inetpub,” and it does not contain any extra folders or files. Its properties window shows 0 bytes in size and that it was created by the system itself. Neowin checked a bunch of Windows 11 PCs with the April 2025 security updates installed, and all of them had inetpub on drive C. ↫ Taras Buria at Neowin

So this folder, inetpub, is most likely coming from Microsoft’s Internet Information Services, the company’s web server. IIS is part of Windows, but inactive by default, and it seems some buggy update script somewhere forgot to remove the folder or created it by accident. Regardless, it seems you can remove it without any issue, so if you see it on your Windows’ root drive, just delete it any be on your merry way.

Still though, something about this seems odd, right? Internet Information Services as a core product hasn’t been updated since 2018 when version 10 came out, which doesn’t necessarily mean specific Windows updates might not have changed it since then, but it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. The Internet Information Services’ website also hasn’t been updated in ages, and is broken in places, further adding to the feeling IIS seems to be mostly abandoned, only kept going as part of Windows updates because it’s, well, part of Windows.

I’m not trying to insinuate there’s anything nefarious or dangerous going on with this silly folder glitch or anything; I was just surprised to see such an outdated, seemingly abandoned web server suite still being a default part of Windows today.