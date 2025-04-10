Amiga OS 3.2 Update 3 released

I’ve long lost the ability to keep track of whatever’s happening in the Amiga community, and personally I tend to just focus on tracking MorphOS and AROS as best I can. The remnants of the real AmigaOS, and especially who owns, maintains, and develops which version, are mired in legal battles and ownership limbo, and since I can think of about a trillion things I’d rather do than keep track of the interpersonal drama by reading various Amiga forums, I honestly didn’t even realise there’s been a development in the Hyperion Entertainment situation.
Hyperion Entertainment is the Belgian company who has been developing both AmigaOS 4 and 3.1/3.2 for a while now, but the company’s largest shareholder, Ben Hermans BV, went bankrupt, causing its shares to be annulled as prescribed under Belgian law. This happened well over a decade ago, but only earlier this year, in January, was the situation resolved for Hyperion: a new director, Timothy De Groote, was appointed by the remaining shareholders, who also instructed Hyperion to continue development of Amiga OS.
In addition, a few days ago, Hyperion released Update 3 for AmigaOS 3.2, adding a bunch of fixes and improvements to AmigaOS 3.2.2. It brings various updates to ReAction classes, a new custom menu for TextEditor users can customise with macros, a new KickStart 3.2.3 ROM, and many more smaller updates and fixes. The update is free for existing users. AmigaOS 3.2 is available for classic Amigas.
ACube Systems, which makes the SAM460 line of motherboards used to install AmigaOS, just announced a firmware update. So there is still limited life with the Amiga:
https://www.acube-systems.biz/index.php?page=news&id=163 April 8, 2025
They make the following claim:
“For the first time in Amiga history, it is now possible to boot from an NVMe SSD.”
I just use my Amiga and try not to think too much about all the other stuff… That being said I did put 3.2 roms in and I will get some 3.2.3 roms at some point. I prefer to do that than use patches that have to load at boot time.
I’d actually buy AmigaOS 4 if it was available for x86 architecture. PPC is old and loud (as any G5 PowerMac proves) and I don’t really have space to store another computer in my tiny apartment.