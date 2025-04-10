Amiga OS 3.2 Update 3 released

I’ve long lost the ability to keep track of whatever’s happening in the Amiga community, and personally I tend to just focus on tracking MorphOS and AROS as best I can. The remnants of the real AmigaOS, and especially who owns, maintains, and develops which version, are mired in legal battles and ownership limbo, and since I can think of about a trillion things I’d rather do than keep track of the interpersonal drama by reading various Amiga forums, I honestly didn’t even realise there’s been a development in the Hyperion Entertainment situation.

Hyperion Entertainment is the Belgian company who has been developing both AmigaOS 4 and 3.1/3.2 for a while now, but the company’s largest shareholder, Ben Hermans BV, went bankrupt, causing its shares to be annulled as prescribed under Belgian law. This happened well over a decade ago, but only earlier this year, in January, was the situation resolved for Hyperion: a new director, Timothy De Groote, was appointed by the remaining shareholders, who also instructed Hyperion to continue development of Amiga OS.

In addition, a few days ago, Hyperion released Update 3 for AmigaOS 3.2, adding a bunch of fixes and improvements to AmigaOS 3.2.2. It brings various updates to ReAction classes, a new custom menu for TextEditor users can customise with macros, a new KickStart 3.2.3 ROM, and many more smaller updates and fixes. The update is free for existing users. AmigaOS 3.2 is available for classic Amigas.