Pinta 3.0 brings major GTK4 overhaul

Over 15 years ago, I wrote about the launch of a Paint.NET clone for Linux, called Pinta, written in GTK. That was merely version 0.1, and over time, it’s become somewhat of a staple for many Linux users. The project just released version 3, which is a major revision, moving the application over to GTK4 and Libadwaita.

Built on the robust GTK 4 toolkit and the sleek Libadwaita, Pinta 3.0 brings a redesigned user interface that’s faster, more responsive, and more efficient than ever. Linux users will also benefit from improved system utility integration. On top of all this, new effects and the return of add-ins—previously disabled due to technical constraints—promise to bring even more creative possibilities. ↫ Pinta 3.0 release announcement

Aside from the new user interface and return of add-ins, virtually every aspect of the application seems to have been touched in one way or another. We’ve got improved performance for both the UI and the application’s functionality, better gesture and touch support, redesigned and adaptive toolboxes, improved keyboard support, new effects, and much, much more. Like its original inspiration Paint.NET, Pinta sits between a basic image editor like Microsoft Paint and much more advanced tools like Photoshop and GIMP, and it seems this new release sticks to that position in the market.

You can download Pinta 3.0 for Linux, Windows, and macOS, and it will surely find its way to your distribution’s repository soon enough.