Pinta 3.0 brings major GTK4 overhaul

Over 15 years ago, I wrote about the launch of a Paint.NET clone for Linux, called Pinta, written in GTK. That was merely version 0.1, and over time, it’s become somewhat of a staple for many Linux users. The project just released version 3, which is a major revision, moving the application over to GTK4 and Libadwaita.
Built on the robust GTK 4 toolkit and the sleek Libadwaita, Pinta 3.0 brings a redesigned user interface that’s faster, more responsive, and more efficient than ever. Linux users will also benefit from improved system utility integration. On top of all this, new effects and the return of add-ins—previously disabled due to technical constraints—promise to bring even more creative possibilities.↫ Pinta 3.0 release announcement
Aside from the new user interface and return of add-ins, virtually every aspect of the application seems to have been touched in one way or another. We’ve got improved performance for both the UI and the application’s functionality, better gesture and touch support, redesigned and adaptive toolboxes, improved keyboard support, new effects, and much, much more. Like its original inspiration Paint.NET, Pinta sits between a basic image editor like Microsoft Paint and much more advanced tools like Photoshop and GIMP, and it seems this new release sticks to that position in the market.
You can download Pinta 3.0 for Linux, Windows, and macOS, and it will surely find its way to your distribution’s repository soon enough.
… and, of course, they just had to develop it gnome centric.
There are few things in “modern” software design that raise my hackles more than seeing the telltale csd’s.
gnome centric? you mean Libadwaita? yeah… poison that touches all.
Gnome is mentioned more times in the announcement than linux, and they explicitly state that the new interface will be familiar to gnome users.
Nice for them, I guess.
*nod* I haven’t even had a chance to evaluate how doable it is to migrate my workflows from GIMP to Krita yet, and it’s bad enough that I can’t find any suitable Qt-based replacements for Inkscape now that they’re doing stuff like ditching GtkMenu in favour of GtkPopup for GTK4 compatibility.
For those looking to try the new version right away even if your distro doesn’t have it yet, it’s available as a Flatpak. I’m using that method to test it out against the 2.x series I have manually built and installed in Void Linux. I have to say, I like a lot of the changes! The 2.x series was feeling a bit dated especially compared to the current Paint.NET on Windows. There are a few things to get used to, and it feels like they are trying to mimic macOS apps like Pixelmator with the interface overhaul, but the interface does make sense and gives you more canvas space to work with, while keeping the tools and menus accessible rather than hidden away.
I’ve never really been a fan of the modern GNOME and Adwaita look and feel, but this program in particular meshes well with Xfce 4.20, and I’m curious to try it out on KDE Plasma on my Steam Deck as well to see how it fits there.