Microsoft unveils the new Start menu for Windows 11 users

I think one of the more controversial parts of Windows 11 – aside from its system requirements, privacy issues, crapware, and “AI” nonsense – is its Start menu. I’ve heard so many complaints about how it’s organised, its performance, the lack of customisation, and so on. Microsoft heard those complaints, and has unveiled the new Start menu that’ll be shipping to Windows 11 soon – and I have to say, there’s a ton of genuine improvements here that I think many of you will be happy with.

First and foremost, the “all applications” view, that until now has been hidden behind a button, will be at the top level, and you can choose between a category view, a grid view, and a list view. This alone makes the Windows 11 Start menu so much more usable, and will be more than enough to make a lot of users want to upgrade, I’m sure.

Second, customisation is taken a lot more seriously in this new incarnation of the Start menu. You can actually shrink or remove completely sections you’re not using. If you’re not interested in those recommendations, you can just remove that section. Don’t want to use the feature where you pin applications to the Start menu? Remove that section. This, too, seems to address common complaints, and I’m glad Microsoft is fixing this.

Then there’s the rest. Microsoft is promising this new Start menu will perform better, which better be true because I’ve seen some serious lag and delays on incredibly powerful hardware. The recommendations have been improved as well, in case you care about those, and there’s a new optional mobile panel that you can slide out, which contains everything related to your phone.

Personally, I’m a classic Start menu kind of person – on all my machines (which all run Fedora KDE), I use a classic, very traditional cascading menu that contains nothing but application categories and their respective applications, and nothing more. Still, were I forced to use Windows, these improvements are welcome, and they seem genuine.