Flatpak “not being actively developed anymore”

At the Linux Application Summit (LAS) in April, Sebastian Wick said that, by many metrics, Flatpak is doing great. The Flatpak application-packaging format is popular with upstream developers, and with many users. More and more applications are being published in the Flathub application store, and the format is even being adopted by Linux distributions like Fedora. However, he worried that work on the Flatpak project itself had stagnated, and that there were too few developers able to review and merge code beyond basic maintenance. ↫ Joe Brockmeier at LWN

After reading this article and the long list of problems the Flatpak project is facing, I can’t really agree that “Flatpak is doing great”. Apparently, Flatpak is in maintenance mode, while major problems remain untouched, because nobody is working on the big-ticket items anymore. This seems like a big problem for a project that’s still facing a myriad of major issues.

For instance, Flatpak still uses PulseAudio instead of Pipewire, which means that if a Flatpak applications needs permission to play audio, it also automatically gets permission to use the microphone. NVIDIA drivers also pose a big problem, network namespacing in Flatpak is “kind of ugly”, you can’t specify backwards-compatible permissions, and tons more problems. There’s a lot of ideas and proposed solutions, but nobody to implement them, leaving Flatpak stagnated.

Now that Flatpak is adopted by quite a few popular desktop Linux distributions, it doesn’t seem particularly great that it’s having such issues with finding enough manpower to keep improving it. There’s a clear push, especially among developers of end-user focused applications, for everyone to use Flatpak, but is that push really a wise idea if the project has stagnated? Go into any thread where people discuss the use of Flatpaks, and there’s bound to be people experiencing problems, inevitably followed by suggested fixes to use third-party tools to break the already rather porous sandbox.

Flatpak feels like a project that’s far from done or feature-complete, causing normal, every-day users to experience countless problems and issues. Reading straight fromt he horse’s mouth that the project has stagnated and isn’t being actively developed anymore is incredibly worrying.